General Student With 27,332 NEET Rank Secures Govt MBBS Seat: Career Counselling Expert

Kota: A general category student with a NEET score of 525 and a rank of 27,332 has secured an MBBS seat at a government medical college with lower fees, said Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert at a private coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota.

"In the stray vacancy round under the All India Quota Central Counselling, the final choices for MBBS were Nagaland Medical College in Kohima, Government Medical College in Sangareddy, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College in Uluberia, GMERS in Godhra and Indira Gandhi Medical College in Pondicherry. Students who have been allotted colleges must download their individual allotment letter from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website, available on the candidate registration portal. Candidates must then report to the college in person with original documents and fees," Mishra said.

The cutoff has dropped by two points to 1,154 since the third round of counselling, where a general category student with a rank of 26,178 secured an MBBS seat at a government college. The notable difference is that the OBC cutoff in the stray vacancy round is even higher than the general category.