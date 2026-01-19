ETV Bharat / state

‘Gen Z Under Pressure From Algorithms, Brands And Trends’, Says Anurag Minus Verma at Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur: Speaking at a session during the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), creator and author Anurag Minus Verma offered sharp observations on the socio-cultural role of Generation Z, calling them “cultural labourers”.

Gen Z, he said, lives under constant pressure from algorithms, brands and trends. Their identity is shaped by consumerism. Appearances often matter more than truth. Verma argued that the growing influence of screens, the clash between online and offline lives, and the politics of social media have pushed young people further away from real-world engagement.

‘We Want Progress, Not Change’

The session brought together subject expert Santosh Desai, author Anurag Minus Verma, and journalist Ria Chopra in conversation with Chirag Thakkar to discuss perspectives on Gen Z, millennials, and the shifting landscape of social change.

Desai remarked that India sees itself as a rising power, yet people want progress without real change. Although society likes the idea of development, he argued, it resists deep transformation. Whereas politics once sought to reform society, now it has been reshaped by it. With regard to digital culture, he said, it is individually transformative; even so, society as a whole remains afraid of change.

The ‘Revolution’ Of Gen Z

Ria Chopra said the so-called “Gen Z revolution” is actually resistance against systems that no longer work for young people. She described millennials and Gen Z as living in a permanent crisis, a “permacrisis”, marked by visible failures in healthcare, politics and climate response.

Citing Delhi’s pollution, she said problems are obvious, but solutions are missing. This, she noted, makes young people feel they must drive change themselves, giving these movements momentum.

Verma stressed that Gen Z is not a homogeneous group. A young person in Delhi might be excited about a Taylor Swift concert, while someone in Rajasthan might prefer Sapna Choudhary. A Gen Z individual in Mumbai could admire Zohran Mamdani, while another in Rajasthan might look up to Ashok Gehlot.