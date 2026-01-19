‘Gen Z Under Pressure From Algorithms, Brands And Trends’, Says Anurag Minus Verma at Jaipur Literature Festival
Jaipur: Speaking at a session during the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), creator and author Anurag Minus Verma offered sharp observations on the socio-cultural role of Generation Z, calling them “cultural labourers”.
Gen Z, he said, lives under constant pressure from algorithms, brands and trends. Their identity is shaped by consumerism. Appearances often matter more than truth. Verma argued that the growing influence of screens, the clash between online and offline lives, and the politics of social media have pushed young people further away from real-world engagement.
‘We Want Progress, Not Change’
The session brought together subject expert Santosh Desai, author Anurag Minus Verma, and journalist Ria Chopra in conversation with Chirag Thakkar to discuss perspectives on Gen Z, millennials, and the shifting landscape of social change.
Desai remarked that India sees itself as a rising power, yet people want progress without real change. Although society likes the idea of development, he argued, it resists deep transformation. Whereas politics once sought to reform society, now it has been reshaped by it. With regard to digital culture, he said, it is individually transformative; even so, society as a whole remains afraid of change.
The ‘Revolution’ Of Gen Z
Ria Chopra said the so-called “Gen Z revolution” is actually resistance against systems that no longer work for young people. She described millennials and Gen Z as living in a permanent crisis, a “permacrisis”, marked by visible failures in healthcare, politics and climate response.
Citing Delhi’s pollution, she said problems are obvious, but solutions are missing. This, she noted, makes young people feel they must drive change themselves, giving these movements momentum.
Verma stressed that Gen Z is not a homogeneous group. A young person in Delhi might be excited about a Taylor Swift concert, while someone in Rajasthan might prefer Sapna Choudhary. A Gen Z individual in Mumbai could admire Zohran Mamdani, while another in Rajasthan might look up to Ashok Gehlot.
He stressed that each region brings its own caste and class experiences, making it misleading to view Gen Z as a single entity. As an illustration, he cited Gen Z-led protests against paper leaks in Bihar and Rajasthan, which, despite limited national attention, highlight localised struggles.
Digital Freedom And Fractured Relationships
The panel also discussed changing relationships in digital spaces. Verma noted that hateful language around gender is growing in some male-dominated online spaces. Offline interactions are shrinking. As a result, online-only communication is widening social and emotional gaps.
Despite the widespread use of dating apps, Verma remarked, most marriages in India still occur within caste and class boundaries, with parental approval central. In smaller towns, dating apps often face suspicion, whereas matrimonial websites are generally accepted.
He described this persistence of social boundaries online as a “digital caste system,” arguing that instead of disrupting social hierarchies, the internet often reinforces them.
Identity In The Age Of Algorithms
Desai added that today’s identities are increasingly “pixelated”, constantly reconstructed through everyday choices in clothing, purchases, and online posts. He likened modern existence to living in a perpetual beta version of oneself, where consumerism first promotes self-love and then seeks to monetise it.
Chopra added that consumerism has shifted from fulfilling needs to expressing identity. He noted that trends, brands, and easy credit schemes encourage careless spending, which, in turn, impacts both mental health and the environment.
The speakers concluded that while the digital world has expanded freedom of expression, it has also complicated relationships, truth, and identity. As a result, they emphasised the need to better understand algorithms and to restore human connection to the centre of social life.
