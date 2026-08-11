ETV Bharat / state

Gen Alpha Wins: Uttarakhand School Principal Removed After Students' Three-Day Sit-In

Khatima: Following repeated complaints and a three-day protest by students at the Eklavya Model Residential School in Uttarakhand's Khatima city, the principal has been transferred to the District Tribal Welfare Officer's Office and an inquiry has been ordered into the entire matter.

The Directorate of Tribal Welfare has ordered removal of school principal, Bharti Yadav, with immediate effect and Roshan Jhinkwan, a PGT Mathematics teacher, has been given the additional charge of principal to manage the school's operations.

This comes after students complained against food quality, expired ration supplies, electricity and water supply issues, cleanliness, and other administrative lapses. To press for their demands, they staged a sit-in protest on the campus for three days. During this, students alleged they were facing problems and despite repeated complaints, nothing was being done to resolve those.

"We do not get good food and even receive expired supplies. The generator doesn't operate when there is a power outage, forcing us to stay awake till 2 to 3 am. Due to this, we feel sleepy in class and get scolded. Besides, there is a lack of proper seating arrangements in the classrooms," said a student of Eklavya Model Residential School, Khatima.

Upon learning of the situation, District Tribal Welfare Officer Virendra Kumar and Tehsildar Virendra Sajwan arrived at the school with their team. They interacted with students, parents, and public representatives to gather details about the issues.