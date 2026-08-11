Gen Alpha Wins: Uttarakhand School Principal Removed After Students' Three-Day Sit-In
District Tribal Welfare Officer Virendra Kumar and Tehsildar Virendra Sajwan visited the school and interacted with students, parents, and public representatives after the sit-in demonstration.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Khatima: Following repeated complaints and a three-day protest by students at the Eklavya Model Residential School in Uttarakhand's Khatima city, the principal has been transferred to the District Tribal Welfare Officer's Office and an inquiry has been ordered into the entire matter.
The Directorate of Tribal Welfare has ordered removal of school principal, Bharti Yadav, with immediate effect and Roshan Jhinkwan, a PGT Mathematics teacher, has been given the additional charge of principal to manage the school's operations.
This comes after students complained against food quality, expired ration supplies, electricity and water supply issues, cleanliness, and other administrative lapses. To press for their demands, they staged a sit-in protest on the campus for three days. During this, students alleged they were facing problems and despite repeated complaints, nothing was being done to resolve those.
"We do not get good food and even receive expired supplies. The generator doesn't operate when there is a power outage, forcing us to stay awake till 2 to 3 am. Due to this, we feel sleepy in class and get scolded. Besides, there is a lack of proper seating arrangements in the classrooms," said a student of Eklavya Model Residential School, Khatima.
Upon learning of the situation, District Tribal Welfare Officer Virendra Kumar and Tehsildar Virendra Sajwan arrived at the school with their team. They interacted with students, parents, and public representatives to gather details about the issues.
Meanwhile, Khatima MLA Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, Nanakmatta MLA Gopal Singh Rana, Minister of State-rank official Mohani Pokhariya and MP representative Ravindra Rana also arrived at the protest site and listened to the students' grievances.
"Children said that the food quality is extremely poor, complaints were lodged but no action was taken. Upon inspection, we found expired ration supplies. The drinking water was also found to be contaminated, and the toilets were extremely filthy. The students are not even being served the food specified in the menu. They are demanding the principal's removal and formation of a parents' association. They also want a committee to monitor food quality. We extend our full support to the students," said Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, MLA, Khatima.
An order from the Directorate stated that there were persistent complaints against principal Bharti Yadav from local tribal representatives, parents, and students. In view of the resentment among students and parents, she has been attached to the office of the District Tribal Welfare Officer until further orders.
"We received information that students of the residential school were compelled to stage a protest. An administrative team visited the site, where students reported being served substandard food. Although they complained to the principal multiple times, they were threatened instead of seeing any improvement in food quality. Furthermore, while their grievances were conveyed to higher authorities, the students were ultimately forced to halt their studies and stage a protest," said Virendra Sajwan, Tehsildar, Khatima
The Tehsildar said that the students' demands were found to be valid and a committee is being constituted to periodically inspect the food quality and other aspects. The students and parents are satisfied with the action taken and have been asked to resume their studies, Sajwan said.
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