ETV Bharat / state

'Gen Alpha': Students Take To Streets Seeking Basic Amenities At UP School, Officials Assure Action

Fatehpur: Safe drinking water, functional fans, clean toilets, library... Armed with a lengthy charter of demands, hundreds of students at a school here staged a five-hour demonstration, to which the administration succumbed and said yes.

Inspiration or imitation? The protest at the Sarvodaya Inter College in Kishanpur on Tuesday could be either. Coming days after the Cockroach Janta Party-spearheaded stir over the NEET paper leak galvanised lakhs of students, videos of the protest at the Kishanpur school quickly went viral -- with some calling the youngsters 'Gen Alpha'.

The vibrant placards and portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar held high in the backdrop of the waving Tricolour as students protested against poor school infrastructure invoked images from the recent nationwide protests over alleged paper leaks.

The students alleged lack of basic facilities at the institution. The fervent agitation brought authorities to their toes, who assured protesters that corrective measures would begin within 24 hours. The protest began soon after the school gates opened at 7 am, with students alleging that repeated complaints regarding poor infrastructure had gone unaddressed for months.

The students claimed the school lacked safe drinking water, clean toilets, reliable electricity, functional fans, adequate furniture, a computer lab, library and sports facilities.

They also alleged that some ceiling fans were unsafe and had caused electric shocks to students.

Protesters further accused the administration of collecting unauthorised money during admissions and demanding payments for issuing marksheets and other documents.

They warned that the agitation would continue if their demands were not addressed.