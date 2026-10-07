ETV Bharat / state

Gem Veeramani Produced Before Chennai POCSO Court, Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Chennai: Gem Granites owner Gem R Veeramani, arrested in connection with a complaint alleging sexual abuse of a minor girl in Madurai, was produced before the Chennai Special POCSO Court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Special Court Judge S Padma ordered that Veeramani, 84, be remanded to custody until October 21 in connection with the fresh case registered on the basis of the Madurai complaint.

Veeramani was arrested by Madurai police and brought to Chennai before being produced before the Special POCSO Court. The case relates to a complaint by a minor girl alleging sexual abuse by him.

Five POCSO Cases Registered

Veeramani was earlier arrested on August 29 along with his alleged associates Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan and Ganesan in connection with cases involving alleged sexual abuse of minor girls.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising women police officers has been constituted to investigate the allegations against Veeramani. The investigation has been intensified as more complaints are being received, with five POCSO cases registered against him so far, according to police.

The court had earlier rejected the bail petitions filed by Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan in the case.