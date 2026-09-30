Gem Veeramani POCSO Case: Madras HC Declines To Order CBI Probe, Asks Petitioner To Trust SIT
The court observed that the SIT had commenced its investigation on September 25 and questioned how its progress could be assessed within a few days.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has declined, for now, to transfer to the CBI the probe into POCSO cases against Gem Granite owner R Veeramani, who has been arrested in connection with allegations of sexually abusing minor girls.
The petition was filed by YouTubeer Varaaki, a.k.a. V R Krishnakumar, on behalf of Indian Makkal Mandram, seeking a CBI probe into the allegations against Veeramani and the conduct of the police investigation.
The matter came up before Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday. Appearing for the petitioner, the lawyers argued that allegations had been raised against police officers involved in the investigation and that the case should therefore be handed over to an independent agency.
The petitioner's counsel also referred to allegations of money transfers to police officials and submitted that these allegations too required investigation.
The judge, however, questioned the need for a CBI probe when a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been constituted to investigate the case.
The court observed that the SIT had commenced its investigation only on September 25 and questioned how its progress could be assessed within a few days of its formation.
The judge also cautioned against turning the matter into a political issue, noting the sensitive nature of the allegations involving minors.
The court further observed that the petitioner did not have a fundamental right to seek transfer of the investigation merely on the basis of the allegations raised. The judge said that if the petitioner had evidence relevant to the case, it could be handed over to the SIT.
The judge also referred to the court's earlier direction for the SIT to submit its first report and noted that the report was expected on October 1.
“First trust the police department,” the judge observed, questioning what substantial progress could reasonably have been expected within four days of the SIT being constituted.
The court also noted that SITs in earlier cases had taken action against police officials, including IPS officers, when allegations warranted such action.
The judge cautioned the petitioner against pursuing the matter politically and observed that Varaaki could submit any evidence in his possession to the SIT for consideration.
The hearing has been adjourned to October 7, when the court is expected to consider the matter further after the SIT's initial report.
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