ETV Bharat / state

Gem Veeramani POCSO Case: Madras HC Declines To Order CBI Probe, Asks Petitioner To Trust SIT

Chennai: The Madras High Court has declined, for now, to transfer to the CBI the probe into POCSO cases against Gem Granite owner R Veeramani, who has been arrested in connection with allegations of sexually abusing minor girls.

The petition was filed by YouTubeer Varaaki, a.k.a. V R Krishnakumar, on behalf of Indian Makkal Mandram, seeking a CBI probe into the allegations against Veeramani and the conduct of the police investigation.

The matter came up before Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday. Appearing for the petitioner, the lawyers argued that allegations had been raised against police officers involved in the investigation and that the case should therefore be handed over to an independent agency.

The petitioner's counsel also referred to allegations of money transfers to police officials and submitted that these allegations too required investigation.

The judge, however, questioned the need for a CBI probe when a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been constituted to investigate the case.

The court observed that the SIT had commenced its investigation only on September 25 and questioned how its progress could be assessed within a few days of its formation.

Gem Granite owner R Veeramani is in custody in connection with allegations of sexually abusing minor girls. (ETV Bharat)

The judge also cautioned against turning the matter into a political issue, noting the sensitive nature of the allegations involving minors.