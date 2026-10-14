Gem Veeramani POCSO Case: Madras HC Rejects Plea Seeking Probe Transfer To CBI
Counsel for the petitioner stated that the media has been publishing reports linking political party members to the Veeramani case based on speculation.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking to transfer the POCSO cases against Gem Veeramani to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Chennai-based lawyer C. Rajasekaran had filed a plea seeking that the investigation should be transferred to the central probe agency.
Based on a pen drive provided by a child welfare activist, the Central Crime Branch police registered a case of sexual assault against Gem Veeramani. However, as the victimised girls could not be identified during the investigation, the police closed the case and filed a report with the Special Court in February 2026, citing the inability to arrest the accused.
The POCSO Special Court refused to accept this closure and ordered further probe. Subsequently, Gem Veeramani and others were arrested. The victimised girls were identified, and their statements were recorded.
The plea contended, "Although the investigation is proceeding rapidly, the media has been publishing reports linking political party members and others to the case based on speculation. This hinders the investigation and creates suspicion among the public."
"Furthermore, photographs and videos showing the prime accused, Veeramani, with leaders from both ruling and opposition political parties are being circulated on social media. This creates the impression of a connection between political party members and the accused," it said.
"Given the gravity of this case—which is being politicised—the investigation should be transferred to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Additionally, a ban should be imposed on the media and social media platforms regarding the publication of photos and videos related to this case," the plea said.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan. The petitioner's counsel requested permission to withdraw the petition, noting that the Tamil Nadu government had already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the case involving 'Gem' Veeramani.
Intervening, the Chief Justice questioned the necessity of filing this petition. In response, the petitioner's counsel explained that the SIT was constituted only after the petition had been filed. Accepting this explanation, the judges granted permission to withdraw the petition and ordered the case dismissed.
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