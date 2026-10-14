ETV Bharat / state

Gem Veeramani POCSO Case: Madras HC Rejects Plea Seeking Probe Transfer To CBI

File photo of the accussed Gem Veeramani ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking to transfer the POCSO cases against Gem Veeramani to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chennai-based lawyer C. Rajasekaran had filed a plea seeking that the investigation should be transferred to the central probe agency.

Based on a pen drive provided by a child welfare activist, the Central Crime Branch police registered a case of sexual assault against Gem Veeramani. However, as the victimised girls could not be identified during the investigation, the police closed the case and filed a report with the Special Court in February 2026, citing the inability to arrest the accused. The POCSO Special Court refused to accept this closure and ordered further probe. Subsequently, Gem Veeramani and others were arrested. The victimised girls were identified, and their statements were recorded. The plea contended, "Although the investigation is proceeding rapidly, the media has been publishing reports linking political party members and others to the case based on speculation. This hinders the investigation and creates suspicion among the public."