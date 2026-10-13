ETV Bharat / state

Gem Veeramani POCSO Case: Former Chennai Police Commissioner Arun Questioned For 2 Hours; 7th Suit Registered

Chennai: Former Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner A Arun was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for more than two hours on Monday (October 12) over allegations that complaints and evidence relating to sexual assault cases against Gem Granites owner Gem Veeramani were not properly investigated.

The questioning comes amid allegations that a pen drive containing evidence against Veeramani had been handed over to the Chennai Metropolitan Police several years ago, but the matter was not investigated properly. Arun was serving as the city police commissioner at the time. N Kannan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore; Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M A Yasmin and other key police officials, were transferred to the waiting list on September 24.

According to reports, the SIT questioned the former commissioner about the action taken on complaints against Veeramani, the initial investigation and allegations that Veeramani had bribed police personnel. The SIT is reportedly examining his statement as part of the next stage of the investigation.

Veeramani, who faces allegations of sexually assaulting minors, was arrested along with his associates Shanthi, who worked at Veeramani's residence, her husband Mahendra Simhan, and Ganesan, a former employee of Gem Granites, who are accused of assisting him.

More than four POCSO cases have been registered in connection with the allegations, and the Goondas Act has also been invoked against Veeramani and others, according to the information provided. Police are continuing to question alleged victims and record their statements.

Seventh Case Registered