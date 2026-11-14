ETV Bharat / state

Gem Veeramani POCSO Case: 2 Deputy Commissioners Among 3 Female Police Officers Moved To Waitlist

File photo of the accussed Gem Veeramani ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday has transferred three female police officers, including two deputy commissioners and an assistant commissioner, who were part of the police team investigating the sexual abuse allegations against Gem Granites owner Veeramani, to the waiting list.

Geetanjali, Deputy Commissioner of the Crimes Against Women and Children Division, and Vanitha, Deputy Commissioner of the Avadi Police Headquarters and Administration Division, have been transferred to the waiting list. Similarly, Rajalakshmi, who served as the Assistant Commissioner of the Prostitution Prevention Division during the investigation of the Gem Veeramani case, has been added to the waiting list.

The administrative action follows allegations of negligence in the investigation against the police officers who initially probed the POCSO case. A total of eight people, including Veeramani and his associates, were arrested following complaints of sexually harassing minors last year. However, allegations surfaced that no proper investigation was conducted. Also, there were allegations that steps were taken to close the case at the instigation of police officials.