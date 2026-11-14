Gem Veeramani POCSO Case: 2 Deputy Commissioners Among 3 Female Police Officers Moved To Waitlist
The administrative action against the female police officers followed the registration of FIRs against seven other police officers.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday has transferred three female police officers, including two deputy commissioners and an assistant commissioner, who were part of the police team investigating the sexual abuse allegations against Gem Granites owner Veeramani, to the waiting list.
Geetanjali, Deputy Commissioner of the Crimes Against Women and Children Division, and Vanitha, Deputy Commissioner of the Avadi Police Headquarters and Administration Division, have been transferred to the waiting list. Similarly, Rajalakshmi, who served as the Assistant Commissioner of the Prostitution Prevention Division during the investigation of the Gem Veeramani case, has been added to the waiting list.
The administrative action follows allegations of negligence in the investigation against the police officers who initially probed the POCSO case. A total of eight people, including Veeramani and his associates, were arrested following complaints of sexually harassing minors last year.
However, allegations surfaced that no proper investigation was conducted. Also, there were allegations that steps were taken to close the case at the instigation of police officials.
Following the controversy, the Special Investigation Team and the Special Police conducted an investigation covering various angles. A probe was also done into the role of police officers in the initial investigation of the case and the subsequent actions taken.
Seven police officers, including former Chennai Police Commissioner Arun, were arraigned in the case following the investigation. These officers were accused of concealing evidence, falsifying documents, and failing to record information about serious crimes when they first received the complaint.
All of the seven police officers were found to be working in various capacities in the Chennai Police when the complaint was filed against Gem Veeramani in 2024. The administrative action against the female police officers followed the registration of FIRs against the seven police officers.
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