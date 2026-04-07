ETV Bharat / state

15 Gelatin Sticks, 50 Detonators Found In Bag Outside Professor's House In Nagpur

Nagpur: A bag with 15 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators was found outside the residence of Prof. Ujwal Ambadas Lanjewar, located adjacent to Dosar Bhavan Square on CA Road in Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.

A team from Ganesh Peth police station rushed to the spot and sealed the entire area. A case has been registered in this connection.

After police received information about an abandoned carry bag, a bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to CA Road. An inspection of the bag revealed presence of 15 gelatin sticks, 50 detonators, and 8 connectors, police said.