15 Gelatin Sticks, 50 Detonators Found In Bag Outside Professor's House In Nagpur
Prof. Ujwal Ambadas Lanjewar grew suspicious after he spotted an abandoned bag outside his house and informed the police.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Nagpur: A bag with 15 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators was found outside the residence of Prof. Ujwal Ambadas Lanjewar, located adjacent to Dosar Bhavan Square on CA Road in Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.
A team from Ganesh Peth police station rushed to the spot and sealed the entire area. A case has been registered in this connection.
After police received information about an abandoned carry bag, a bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to CA Road. An inspection of the bag revealed presence of 15 gelatin sticks, 50 detonators, and 8 connectors, police said.
This bag had been lying outside Prof. Lanjewar's house for the past few days. After stepping out of his house on Tuesday morning, Prof Lanjewar grew suspicious on spotting the abandoned bag and alerted the police.
As a precautionary measure, police have ordered the closure of shops in the vicinity, and the entire area is currently being evacuated. Notably, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is located just four kilometres away from the spot.
"The bag had been lying there for the last few days. We conducted an inspection after the owner of the house brought it to our attention. Further action is currently underway," said police commissioner Ravinder Singal.
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