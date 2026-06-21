ETV Bharat / state

Demolition Of Minority Religious Sites Part of BJP's Polarisation Agenda: Gehlot In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday described the demolition of religious sites during anti-encroachment drives in Barmer and Khajuwala, near the Pakistan border, as part of the BJP's "politics of polarisation."

Addressing the media at his residence on Sunday, Gehlot said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was selectively targeting religious structures belonging to the minority community to gain electoral advantage in the upcoming assembly elections across five states.

Gehlot said that border districts such as Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner have maintained communal harmony since Independence and have never witnessed serious communal tensions or riots. He said that the Centre and the Rajasthan government were now selectively demolishing minority religious sites and "inciting people," calling the move politically motivated.

"The BJP wins elections on religious issues. With elections approaching in five states, these actions are being taken to polarise voters," Gehlot said. He added that there was "no other reason" behind the targeting of such sites.