Demolition Of Minority Religious Sites Part of BJP's Polarisation Agenda: Gehlot In Rajasthan
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has termed the removal of religious sites bordering Pakistan as the BJP's politics of polarisation.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday described the demolition of religious sites during anti-encroachment drives in Barmer and Khajuwala, near the Pakistan border, as part of the BJP's "politics of polarisation."
Addressing the media at his residence on Sunday, Gehlot said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was selectively targeting religious structures belonging to the minority community to gain electoral advantage in the upcoming assembly elections across five states.
Gehlot said that border districts such as Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner have maintained communal harmony since Independence and have never witnessed serious communal tensions or riots. He said that the Centre and the Rajasthan government were now selectively demolishing minority religious sites and "inciting people," calling the move politically motivated.
"The BJP wins elections on religious issues. With elections approaching in five states, these actions are being taken to polarise voters," Gehlot said. He added that there was "no other reason" behind the targeting of such sites.
पांचना बांध एवं सीमावर्ती जिलों में चल रही कार्रवाई पर प्रतिक्रिया:— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 21, 2026
सवाल: हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद पांचना बांध पर तनाव बना हुआ है?
जवाब: एक- एक घटना ऐसी हो रही है राजस्थान के अंदर कि ये लगता ही नहीं कोई सरकार नाम की चीज राजस्थान में और उसी में पांचना बांध की समस्या भी आती है।… pic.twitter.com/lqXUQCpqP3
Citing an example, Gehlot referred to a dargah maintained by members of the Hindu community in a village with no Muslim residents. According to him, local residents opposed the demolition, but the administration proceeded with the action despite their objections.
"It is the responsibility of all administrative officials including the SDM, Collector, SP, and IG to ensure that the people in the border areas, who have historically lived together in harmony, are allowed to continue doing so," he said. He warned that the current situation could "take a very dangerous turn" if not handled carefully.
On the Panchna Dam dispute, Gehlot said the Rajasthan government has failed to address mounting tensions. He said that the issue had remained unresolved for weeks despite protests and repeated court interventions. Referring to the Gurjar and Meena communities, he said the government should initiate dialogue with community leaders, elected representatives and stakeholders to find a mutually acceptable solution.
"The government is not playing a constructive role. Its attitude is creating circumstances that could lead to caste conflict," Gehlot said, urging Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to form a team of ministers or officials and begin talks to ensure a peaceful resolution.
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