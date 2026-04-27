'Sachin Pilot's Both Legs Are In The Congress', Ashok Gehlot Takes Jibe At His Party Collegue
Speaking to the media, Ashok Gehlot alleged misuse of money, power and institutions in the West Bengal elections.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday took a swipe at Congress leader Sachin Pilot, expressing confidence that he would remain with the party.
Speaking to the reporters at the Jaipur airport, Gehlot said Pilot’s “both legs are in the Congress” and hoped he would not leave the party again. He added that Pilot had learned from past experiences and would not repeat earlier mistakes.
"Both of Sachin Pilot's legs are in the Congress, and they will remain so. He won't stray now. Previously, he misled our people and took them to Manesar, but now he has experienced the consequences of such a mistake. Our entire party is united with him," Gehlot said.
सवाल: भाजपा प्रभारी ने कहा कि टोंक के जो स्थानीय विधायक हैं वे बहुरूपिया हैं, उनकी एक टांग कांग्रेस में रहती है, एक जाने कहाँ रहती है:— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 27, 2026
जवाब: उनकी दोनों टांगे कांग्रेस में है और कांग्रेस में रहेगी। अब उनके भटके आएंगे जो पहले गुमराह करके ले गए मानेसर के अंदर हमारे लोगों को।
सचिन… pic.twitter.com/vhZWCHFcO4
Reacting to remarks by BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who had termed Pilot a “bahroopia”, Gehlot said the Congress remains united and stands with its leaders.
In the West Bengal elections, Gehlot alleged misuse of money power and institutions, claiming that voters were being intimidated. He said free and fair elections were essential for democracy and criticised the role of the Election Commission.
The former Chief Minister said that the way the RSS and BJP are operating, they want to destroy democracy. If the BJP wins in Bengal, it will not be a victory for the BJP, but a victory for the tactics employed by the Election Commission.
Commenting on recent bomb threats to the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot said law enforcement agencies in the state had failed to trace the source of the threats, raising concerns over law and order.
Speaking about the merger of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party, Gehlot said that this must have happened at the Speaker's behest. If anyone complains about it, it will be investigated.
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