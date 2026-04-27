ETV Bharat / state

'Sachin Pilot's Both Legs Are In The Congress', Ashok Gehlot Takes Jibe At His Party Collegue

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday took a swipe at Congress leader Sachin Pilot, expressing confidence that he would remain with the party.

Speaking to the reporters at the Jaipur airport, Gehlot said Pilot’s “both legs are in the Congress” and hoped he would not leave the party again. He added that Pilot had learned from past experiences and would not repeat earlier mistakes.

"Both of Sachin Pilot's legs are in the Congress, and they will remain so. He won't stray now. Previously, he misled our people and took them to Manesar, but now he has experienced the consequences of such a mistake. Our entire party is united with him," Gehlot said.

Reacting to remarks by BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who had termed Pilot a “bahroopia”, Gehlot said the Congress remains united and stands with its leaders.