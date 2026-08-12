ETV Bharat / state

GBA Says Prakash Raj's Name Was Not Deleted From Voter List; Marked Shifted After Verification

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has clarified that actor Prakash Raj’s name was not deleted from the electoral roll arbitrarily, but was marked as “shifted” after a door-to-door verification by a Booth Level Officer (BLO).

The clarification came after a video of Prakash Raj circulated on social media on Tuesday, in which he claimed that his name had been removed from the voter list despite being born and brought up in Bengaluru.

According to the civic body, Prakash Raj’s name was present in Part No. 1 of the Shanthinagar Assembly constituency at serial number 970 as of June 16, 2026, the date on which the electoral roll was frozen for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The GBA said the BLO conducted a house-to-house verification at the address registered in the electoral roll, Flat No. 266, Garden Apartments, Vithal Mallya Road, Bengaluru-560001.

During the verification, the officer found that Prakash Raj had moved out of the registered address. The apartment owner was also contacted by phone and reportedly informed the officer that the actor had not been living at the property for about four years and that another tenant was currently residing there.