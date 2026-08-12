GBA Says Prakash Raj's Name Was Not Deleted From Voter List; Marked Shifted After Verification
According to the civic body, Prakash Raj’s name was present in Part No. 1 of the Shanthinagar Assembly constituency as of June 16, 2026.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:22 AM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 3:26 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has clarified that actor Prakash Raj’s name was not deleted from the electoral roll arbitrarily, but was marked as “shifted” after a door-to-door verification by a Booth Level Officer (BLO).
The clarification came after a video of Prakash Raj circulated on social media on Tuesday, in which he claimed that his name had been removed from the voter list despite being born and brought up in Bengaluru.
According to the civic body, Prakash Raj’s name was present in Part No. 1 of the Shanthinagar Assembly constituency at serial number 970 as of June 16, 2026, the date on which the electoral roll was frozen for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
The GBA said the BLO conducted a house-to-house verification at the address registered in the electoral roll, Flat No. 266, Garden Apartments, Vithal Mallya Road, Bengaluru-560001.
During the verification, the officer found that Prakash Raj had moved out of the registered address. The apartment owner was also contacted by phone and reportedly informed the officer that the actor had not been living at the property for about four years and that another tenant was currently residing there.
The BLO also made enquiries with neighbours and the property manager of the apartment complex. Based on the information gathered during the verification, a mahazar was prepared and Prakash Raj’s name was marked as “Shifted”, the civic body said.
The GBA further said the property manager again confirmed the information over the phone at around 5.30 pm on August 11. In its statement, the civic body said a senior official also spoke to Prakash Raj by phone on Tuesday. During the conversation, Prakash Raj reportedly confirmed that he was no longer residing at the address mentioned in the electoral roll.
The actor, however, said that he was currently living at another address within the Shanthinagar Assembly constituency, according to the GBA. The official told him that he could submit Form 6 through the BLO at his current residential address and that further action would be taken in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines.
The civic body said the verification and subsequent action were carried out as per the procedures and guidelines of the Election Commission of India. “Based on the actual facts, the allegations made by actor Prakash Raj are far from the truth,” the GBA said in its statement. The statement was issued by Jagadeesh G, Additional District Election Officer (Central) and Commissioner, Bengaluru Central City Corporation, for the information of the public and the media.