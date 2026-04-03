GBA Proposes To Raise Permissible Deviations From Sanctioned Plan To 15%; Around 3 Lakh Property Owners Stand To Benefit
The Greater Bengaluru Authority has asked people to submit objections and suggestions before April 30, after which amendments will be finalised.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has proposed raising permissible deviations from sanctioned building plans to 15 per cent from the existing 5 per cent. This move primarily aims to provide relief to lakhs of properties stuck without occupancy certificates (OCs), which subsequently prevented them from receiving utility service connections like power and water.
The Supreme Court in December 2024 ordered state governments not to provide water and electricity connections to houses without OCs. Since then, around 3 to 3.5 lakh properties in Bengaluru have not received Occupancy Certificates (OCs) because deviations exceeded 5 per cent from the sanctioned plan, and the owners have been demanding that the government find a way to bail them out. The proposed changes to building bye-law violations are a move in this direction.
The draft of the Bengaluru City Corporation Building (Amendment) Bye-laws 2026, notified on April 1, increases the maximum deviation allowed in total setback to 15 per cent in all buildings. However, the deviation on any one side must not exceed half of the required setback. The GBA has asked people to submit objections and suggestions before April 30, after which amendments will be finalised. The proposed amendments also allow deviation in floor area ratio: 15 per cent for buildings under 15 meters tall on plots up to 500 sqm and 5 per cent for buildings over 15 meters tall on plots above 500 sqm.
Wherever the allowed setback deviation results in a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) deviation exceeding the condonable limits, that FAR area may be sanctioned by utilising Premium FAR or Transferable Development Rights (TDR). FAR deviation is not and shall not apply to buildings that have utilised additional FAR or are eligible for utilising additional FAR. While it allows a 7.5 per cent deviation in building height across all categories, it bars the regularisation of any additional floors.
The amendment allows the authorities to calculate penalties for the regularisation of deviations from sanctioned plans based on the property's guidance value, not on construction cost, as currently exists. These fees across categories will vary between 3 per cent and 10 per cent for residential buildings and between 6 per cent and 12 per cent for non-residential buildings. The penalty will be calculated for only the deviation area being regularised.
Further, the notification stated that the compounding fee shall be levied for the total area of deviation in FAR or the total covered area of setback infringement across all floors, whichever is higher. GBA is currently collecting 5 per cent of the guidance value for converting B Khata plots to A Khata. Regularising deviations is expected to bring more revenue to the corporations.
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