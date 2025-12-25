GBA Estimates Rs 3.33 Lakh Monthly For 100 Dogs, Plans To Shift Strays To Shelters With Fixed Care Cost
Officials said that GBA and agencies under it have set the monthly maintenance cost at Rs 3,035 per dog.
Bengaluru: Following the Supreme Court order, the civic authorities in Bengaluru have initiated plans to relocate stray dogs from the streets to shelter homes. A detailed cost estimation has been established for this task.
The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and agencies under it have set the monthly maintenance cost at Rs 3,035 per dog. To implement this plan, the civic bodies are currently inviting tenders from non-governmental organisations and private agencies. Under the plan, selected agencies will be responsible for catching stray dogs, vaccinating them, and relocating them to designated shelters. Once shifted, the dogs will be fed twice a day and provided basic medical care. Officials said the cost estimate includes food, staff salaries, veterinary care, sanitation, and administrative expenses. According to official data, there are around 2.79 lakh stray dogs within the GBA limits.
Cost break-up and daily care
The expenditure estimate prepared by the authorities shows that maintaining 100 stray dogs would cost about Rs 3.33 lakh per month. This includes Rs 1.50 lakh for food, Rs 1.18 lakh towards salaries for supervisors and staff, Rs 10,000 each for medical treatment and administrative expenses, and around Rs 30,000 for catching and transporting the dogs.
On a daily basis, the cost per dog works out to Rs 111. Officials said each dog will be provided about 600 grams of food per day. The proposed diet includes around 150 grams of chicken and 100 grams of vegetables, with the daily food cost estimated at Rs 50 per dog. Each shelter unit is expected to have a team of five staff members, including a para-veterinarian and four assistants, to ensure feeding, health monitoring, and cleanliness.
Shelter shortage and Public, Activist reactions
At present, only eight animal birth control centres are operating within the GBA area, and these are not full-fledged shelter homes. Officials acknowledged that there are no adequate permanent shelters to accommodate such a large number of stray dogs. As a result, the authorities are considering the construction of new shelter facilities to support the relocation plan.
Public pressure has also played a role in speeding up the proposal. Many residents have raised safety concerns, saying they feel unsafe on roads due to the growing stray dog population and are demanding firm action from civic authorities.
However, the plan has drawn criticism from animal welfare groups. Dog lovers and activists have opposed the idea of temporary shelters, arguing that the government should invest in permanent, well-maintained facilities. They have demanded better hygiene standards and greater focus on the long-term health and welfare of the animals.
An official involved in the planning process said, "The intention is to comply with court directions while balancing public safety and animal welfare. The tender process and shelter planning are still at a preliminary stage." The civic bodies are expected to finalise tenders and take a call on new shelter construction in the coming weeks.
