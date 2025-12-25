ETV Bharat / state

GBA Estimates Rs 3.33 Lakh Monthly For 100 Dogs, Plans To Shift Strays To Shelters With Fixed Care Cost

Bengaluru: Following the Supreme Court order, the civic authorities in Bengaluru have initiated plans to relocate stray dogs from the streets to shelter homes. A detailed cost estimation has been established for this task.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and agencies under it have set the monthly maintenance cost at Rs 3,035 per dog. To implement this plan, the civic bodies are currently inviting tenders from non-governmental organisations and private agencies. Under the plan, selected agencies will be responsible for catching stray dogs, vaccinating them, and relocating them to designated shelters. Once shifted, the dogs will be fed twice a day and provided basic medical care. Officials said the cost estimate includes food, staff salaries, veterinary care, sanitation, and administrative expenses. According to official data, there are around 2.79 lakh stray dogs within the GBA limits.

GBA plans to shift stray dogs to shelters with fixed care cost (ETV Bharat)

Cost break-up and daily care

The expenditure estimate prepared by the authorities shows that maintaining 100 stray dogs would cost about Rs 3.33 lakh per month. This includes Rs 1.50 lakh for food, Rs 1.18 lakh towards salaries for supervisors and staff, Rs 10,000 each for medical treatment and administrative expenses, and around Rs 30,000 for catching and transporting the dogs.

On a daily basis, the cost per dog works out to Rs 111. Officials said each dog will be provided about 600 grams of food per day. The proposed diet includes around 150 grams of chicken and 100 grams of vegetables, with the daily food cost estimated at Rs 50 per dog. Each shelter unit is expected to have a team of five staff members, including a para-veterinarian and four assistants, to ensure feeding, health monitoring, and cleanliness.