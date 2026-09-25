GBA Opens Public Dialogue on Garbage Crisis, Karnataka Minister Wants Accountability to Solve Bengaluru’s Waste Crisis
Bengaluru development minister Krishna Byre Gowda interacted with stakeholders and said progress required teamwork, accountability and respect for sanitation workers.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:25 AM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2026 at 4:31 AM IST
Bengaluru: Recognising solid waste management as one of the city’s most pressing challenges, the Karnataka government and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) held their first public consultation on the issue at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on Thursday.
The meeting brought together citizens, community groups, associations and organisations to suggest practical ways to improve waste collection, processing and disposal. Bengaluru development minister Krishna Byre Gowda interacted with stakeholders and said progress required teamwork, accountability and respect for sanitation workers.
'Accountability Must Run Through the System'
Gowda said the administrative system included committed employees as well as people who avoided responsibility. “If we take everyone along and work as a team, improvement is possible. But accountability must exist at every level,” he said.
Using the armed forces as an example, he said a jawan, a general and the defence minister each has a specific role. “The system succeeds only when everyone performs their duty. If one link is weak, the entire system becomes weak,” he said.
According to him, the same principle applies to elected representatives, who must face voters and seek a fresh mandate. “We are answerable to the people. If we do not work, voters will send us home,” he said. Unlike officials, politicians did not face suspension, inquiry and possible reinstatement.
Calling for respect for labour, Gowda recalled collecting returned books and restoring them to shelves during his one-and-a-half years of library work. “I did it happily because I believe in the dignity of labour,” he said. He also recalled studying at a rural Kannada-medium residential school, where his voluntary duty was to arrange footwear outside the prayer hall. He performed it for years, ensuring that every pair was neatly lined up.
After his degree, Gowda farmed for three years, cultivating bananas and papayas and engaging in sericulture. Working alongside labourers, he searched villages for manure, purchased it for about ₹400 per tractor load and entered deep manure pits to help load it for his crops.
He acknowledged a difference between temporarily undertaking manual work and depending on it throughout one’s life. However, he said these experiences taught him about the hardship faced by workers.
“Hard work carries dignity. No work is lesser or greater; every job is important,” Gowda said. Although efforts to enforce accountability often met resistance, he maintained that Bengaluru could improve waste management only when government agencies, workers, organisations and citizens fulfilled their respective responsibilities.
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