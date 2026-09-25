ETV Bharat / state

GBA Opens Public Dialogue on Garbage Crisis, Karnataka Minister Wants Accountability to Solve Bengaluru’s Waste Crisis

Bengaluru: Recognising solid waste management as one of the city’s most pressing challenges, the Karnataka government and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) held their first public consultation on the issue at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on Thursday.

The meeting brought together citizens, community groups, associations and organisations to suggest practical ways to improve waste collection, processing and disposal. Bengaluru development minister Krishna Byre Gowda interacted with stakeholders and said progress required teamwork, accountability and respect for sanitation workers.

'Accountability Must Run Through the System'

Gowda said the administrative system included committed employees as well as people who avoided responsibility. “If we take everyone along and work as a team, improvement is possible. But accountability must exist at every level,” he said.

Using the armed forces as an example, he said a jawan, a general and the defence minister each has a specific role. “The system succeeds only when everyone performs their duty. If one link is weak, the entire system becomes weak,” he said.