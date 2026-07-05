ETV Bharat / state

Pedestrians Vs Livelihoods: GBA Clears Footpath Encroachments Amid Protests; Karnataka Govt Says Shifted, Not Evicted

Speaking about the drive, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, "This is not eviction. It is relocation. Our intention is not to deprive anyone of their livelihood but to ensure that pedestrians can safely use footpaths while vendors are shifted to appropriate locations."

According to official figures, the civic authorities cleared 76.55 km of footpaths on July 1, 64.55 km on July 2, and 61.60 km on July 3, taking the total clearance to 202.7 km. Officials said the campaign will continue in the coming days to restore pedestrian access across major roads in Bengaluru.

The operation, launched on July 1, is being carried out across the five city corporations under the GBA with support from the police. It targets encroachments on arterial and sub-arterial roads, where authorities say pedestrian movement has been severely affected by shops, pushcarts, temporary structures and other obstructions.

Defending the initiative, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the exercise is not an eviction drive but a planned relocation aimed at restoring footpaths for pedestrians while creating suitable vending spaces elsewhere.

Bengaluru : The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has intensified its citywide footpath clearance drive, removing encroachments along more than 202.7 kilometres of pedestrian pathways in just three days even as street vendors staged protests demanding alternative spaces to protect their livelihoods.

The minister reiterated that the operation is being undertaken in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, which recognise footpaths as public spaces meant primarily for pedestrians. He noted that the current exercise covers only about 20 percent of Bengaluru's major road network, roughly 2,000 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads, where encroachments have become a serious safety concern. Around 300 pedestrians lose their lives every year in Bengaluru, many of them due to conflicts between vehicles and people forced to walk on roads because footpaths are blocked.

Karnataka government said many vendors have been relocated (ETV Bharat)

Authorities also clarified that the government is not removing all street vendors from the city. Vendors operating on major roads are being asked to relocate, while authorised vending in suitable locations will continue. Certain legally permitted vendors, such as licensed tea stalls, may receive exemptions based on existing approvals.

The clearance drive, however, has triggered protests in several areas, particularly in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar), where vendors who have been operating for years say they face uncertainty over their future. Many claimed they had been issued vendor identity cards, received government loans and participated in official surveys, yet had not been provided alternative vending zones before the enforcement began. They argued that if relocation is mandatory, the government should first identify, develop and notify new vending spaces.

Footpath being cleared by GBA (ETV Bharat)

Some vendors also questioned the manner in which the drive was conducted. They alleged that the law requires prior notice before eviction and sought at least one month's time to relocate. Others suggested that parks or designated public spaces along major roads could be converted into regulated vending zones.

At the same time, several vendors acknowledged that maintaining clear footpaths for senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities is a legitimate objective. "The purpose of clearing footpaths is not wrong, but our livelihoods must also be protected. Give us another place to do business," one vendor said.

Suresh, state president of the Karnataka Street Vendors' Federation, pointed out that many vendors operate in buffer zones or near tree lines without obstructing pedestrians. Street vendors are not the problem everywhere. We need regulated vending spaces instead of blanket removal, he said.

The issue has once again highlighted the challenge of balancing two competing rights, the public's right to safe and accessible footpaths and the livelihood rights of thousands of street vendors protected under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. While the government maintains that pedestrian safety cannot be compromised, vendors continue to seek rehabilitation before relocation.

As the clearance drive gathers pace, the success of the initiative is likely to depend not only on enforcement but also on how effectively the government creates alternative vending zones that protect both public convenience and livelihoods.