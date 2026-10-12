Gayta Joharni Festival Celebrates Tribal Culture And Harvest Traditions In Bastar
Despite the growing influence of modernisation, tribal communities continue to preserve their customs and cultural identity.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Narayanpur: The tribal communities of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region are celebrating Gayta Joharni, a traditional festival that honours village leaders and reflects the community’s deep-rooted cultural beliefs, agricultural traditions and social unity.
Despite the growing influence of modernisation, tribal communities continue to preserve their customs and cultural identity. Gayta Joharni holds a special place in these traditions, providing an opportunity to collectively honour the gayta (traditional village head), priest and patel, who play important roles in the village’s social and religious life.
Gayta Joharni is associated with Navakhani, an important tribal festival marking the arrival of a new harvest. According to traditional beliefs, newly harvested crops are first offered to village deities and ancestral family deities before community members consume them.
As part of Gayta Joharni, villagers collectively contribute materials and money to honour their traditional village leaders through customary rituals. The celebration shows the community’s shared responsibilities and social bonds.
Who is a Gayta?
In the traditional village system of tribal communities, the gayta holds an important position in social and religious affairs. The gayta plays a role in various community ceremonies, from helping establish settlements to rituals associated with childbirth, a young person's entry into the ghotul (a traditional youth institution), marriage and death.
Honouring the gayta is therefore not merely a gesture of respect towards an individual, but also a recognition of the traditional system that continues to shape community life.
During Gayta Joharni, villagers gather and visit the gayta's home to seek blessings. They then offer prayers at the gudi, a traditional village shrine dedicated to the deity.
As part of the rituals, the gayta and other village leaders are honoured with tilak made from rice, turmeric and flowers. Traditional musical instruments and folk performances add to the festive atmosphere.
Mandri dance, Rella songs and dances, and Hulki Pata are among the main cultural attractions. Hulki Pata uses the local language to express community experiences, events, everyday life and gratitude towards deities through songs.
Women, men and young people participate enthusiastically in traditional dances performed to the beat of the mandar, a traditional drum. Dressed in traditional attire and jewellery, villagers celebrate their cultural identity. The participation of children and young people also show efforts to pass these traditions on to future generations.
Traditionally, Gayta Joharni was celebrated at the village level. However, organisers are now holding larger gatherings at the pargana level to strengthen social ties and preserve the region's shared cultural heritage.
A pargana is a traditional regional social grouping comprising several villages connected through common customs, social relationships and cultural practices. Such gatherings encourage cooperation between villages and give younger generations an opportunity to learn about their community's beliefs and traditions.
In Devgaon village of Narayanpur district, the Karangal Pargana organised a large-scale Gayta Joharni celebration attended by thousands of people from 61 villages.
As a symbolic continuation of the Navakhani harvest tradition, lai (puffed grain) and jaggery were distributed as food associated with the new harvest. Young people also arranged meals for those attending the programme.
A separate Gayta Joharni celebration was organised by the Duggal Pargana at the premises of the Mata Sheetla Temple in Binjali village, also in Narayanpur district.
Residents from about 28 to 30 villages under the Duggal Pargana gathered for the event, which began with special prayers and rituals at the temple.
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