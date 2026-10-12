ETV Bharat / state

Gayta Joharni Festival Celebrates Tribal Culture And Harvest Traditions In Bastar

Narayanpur: The tribal communities of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region are celebrating Gayta Joharni, a traditional festival that honours village leaders and reflects the community’s deep-rooted cultural beliefs, agricultural traditions and social unity.

Despite the growing influence of modernisation, tribal communities continue to preserve their customs and cultural identity. Gayta Joharni holds a special place in these traditions, providing an opportunity to collectively honour the gayta (traditional village head), priest and patel, who play important roles in the village’s social and religious life.

Gayta Joharni is associated with Navakhani, an important tribal festival marking the arrival of a new harvest. According to traditional beliefs, newly harvested crops are first offered to village deities and ancestral family deities before community members consume them.

As part of Gayta Joharni, villagers collectively contribute materials and money to honour their traditional village leaders through customary rituals. The celebration shows the community’s shared responsibilities and social bonds.

Who is a Gayta?

In the traditional village system of tribal communities, the gayta holds an important position in social and religious affairs. The gayta plays a role in various community ceremonies, from helping establish settlements to rituals associated with childbirth, a young person's entry into the ghotul (a traditional youth institution), marriage and death.

Honouring the gayta is therefore not merely a gesture of respect towards an individual, but also a recognition of the traditional system that continues to shape community life.

During Gayta Joharni, villagers gather and visit the gayta's home to seek blessings. They then offer prayers at the gudi, a traditional village shrine dedicated to the deity.

As part of the rituals, the gayta and other village leaders are honoured with tilak made from rice, turmeric and flowers. Traditional musical instruments and folk performances add to the festive atmosphere.