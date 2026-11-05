ETV Bharat / state

Gaya's Goldsmiths Sell Shop Dust For Lakhs Ahead Of Diwali; A Centuries-Old Tradition Continues

Gaya's Goldsmiths possess the expertise to assess the precious metal content in the dust and extract valuable metals from it. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: Every year, ahead of Diwali, jewellery markets in Gaya, Bihar, witness a rush of buyers looking to purchase what appears to be ordinary dust collected from jewellery shops. However, this dust is far from worthless. Known locally as 'Nyara', it contains tiny particles of gold, silver and copper generated during jewellery manufacturing and can fetch prices ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh or more.

The annual sale is part of a centuries-old tradition in which members of a specialised Muslim community, locally known as the Nyari or Dhul Dhoya community, travel to jewellery markets to purchase the accumulated waste. They possess the expertise to assess the precious metal content in the dust and extract valuable metals from it.

Gaya's Goldsmiths Sell Shop Dust for Lakhs Ahead of Diwali; A Centuries-Old Tradition Continues (ETV Bharat)

Goldsmiths have traditionally preserved the waste generated during jewellery-making throughout the year and sold it once, around Diwali. The practice is particularly prominent in Gaya's jewellery market, which has over 300 shops.

During the cutting, polishing and finishing of gold and silver ornaments, tiny metal particles fall along with dust. Since collecting these particles individually is difficult, jewellers store the dust in special containers instead of discarding it.

This accumulated material, known as Nyara, is then sold to specialised buyers who recover the precious metals from it.

According to the traditional practice, jewellery shop waste is sold only once a year, around Diwali and before Dhanteras. Members of the Nyari community, who specialise in recovering gold and silver from such waste, visit jewellery markets during this period.

Jewellery traders said buyers can estimate the quantity of precious metals in the accumulated dust through their experience and technical knowledge. Based on their assessment, they quote a price to the shopkeepers. If the jeweller finds the offer acceptable, the waste is sold.

Depending on the quantity of gold and silver particles present, a shop's accumulated Nyara can fetch anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 5 lakh.

Gaya's Goldsmiths Sell Shop Dust for Lakhs Ahead of Diwali; A Centuries-Old Tradition Continues (ETV Bharat)

Gaya has about 300 to 350 jewellery shops across its main bullion market and other locations. Every year, buyers from different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Sasaram in Bihar, visit the city to purchase Nyara.

Jewellery traders said buyers from Varanasi, Sasaram and Delhi had also arrived in Gaya for this year's annual sale.

The transaction benefits both jewellery shop owners and the buyers. For jewellers, the money earned helps cover expenses related to shop maintenance, painting and cleaning ahead of Diwali. Goldsmiths and their assistants also receive a share of the proceeds under the traditional arrangement.

The dust is collected throughout the year in separate storage containers kept at jewellery workshops.

Gold and silver particles generated during the cutting, filing, grinding and polishing of ornaments mix with the dust and other waste materials. Instead of throwing this material away, artisans carefully preserve it for the annual sale.

Monu Kumar Soni, a goldsmith, said artisans collect the particles generated during jewellery manufacturing and store them separately throughout the year.