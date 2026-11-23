ETV Bharat / state

Of 'Sweet' Chillies | How A Fiery Crop Helped Farm Children Of Bihar Villages Build Careers

Gayaji: There was a time when Suresh Prasad’s family did not own a bicycle. Today, they have a car and one of his sons is a railway officer. Ask the farmer how his family got here and he points to the crop his father grew before him. It was the money he made selling chillies, he says, that paid for his children’s education.

When Suresh took up chilli farming, the crop fetched far less than it does today. His household depended on what the fields brought in and it was from those earnings that he put his children through school. In Khanjahanpur and nearby villages, other farming families tell much the same story. As chilli sales brought in more money, parents could afford to keep their children studying for longer. Some of those children went on to become teachers, engineers, doctors and government officers.

Khanjahanpur, Nanaok, Bhadeja and Sadipur are among the villages in Bihar’s Gayaji district with a history of growing chillies. Their produce reaches markets in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand as well as within Bihar. Farmers say a good season can bring in lakhs of rupees and they measure what the crop has done for them in the careers their children could pursue.

Of 'Sweet' Chillies | How A Fiery Crop Helped Farm Children Of Bihar Villages Build Careers (ETV Bharat)

Khanjahanpur farmer Indra Dev Vidrohi traces chilli cultivation in his village back about 300 years. He says his ancestors were among the first to grow the crop and that large-scale cultivation in the district began in Khanjahanpur.

“Khanjahanpur is centuries old. There is evidence of the village dating back to before the Mughal period. Chilli cultivation began here under Mughal rule and expanded during British rule. Profits were low and resources were scarce then, so only a few farmers grew it. After Independence, the village made a name for itself in chilli cultivation,” says Vidrohi.

For years, he recalls, families largely depended on paddy and wheat. Children were expected to help with the farm and few families gave much thought to sending them on for further studies. Vidrohi says a villager secured a government job before Independence, but such jobs were confined to a handful of households in those years. As chilli farming paid better, more families began putting money into their children’s education.

A school in Khanjahanpur (ETV Bharat)

Vidrohi says the change has been particularly visible over the past 30 to 35 years. Many villagers over 50 still work the fields, while younger members of their families have taken up jobs. He estimates that Khanjahanpur, a village of about 300 households, now has around 300 people in government service.

“People from this village work as officers and in staff positions. My own son works as an SDO at NTPC. More than 50 young men and women from the village are in the Bihar Administrative Service, including several officers selected through the Bihar Public Service Commission. We also have more than 50 teachers. In recent years, more villagers have cleared BPSC examinations. Since 2015, more than 75 people have got jobs. Many of the village’s sons, daughters and daughters-in-law are doctors, engineers or lawyers. Every household also has someone in a good private-sector job,” he says.

Of 'Sweet' Chillies | How A Fiery Crop Helped Farm Children Of Bihar Villages Build Careers (ETV Bharat)

For Suresh, one reason chillies worked for his family was the time the crop gave him to sell it. Traders come to the fields to buy the harvest and he says prices generally hold up better than they do for many vegetables when supplies rise.

“Once picked, chillies don’t spoil quickly. Traders come to the field to buy them. The price doesn’t fall too sharply either. If chillies are selling at Rs 60 a kg and a large harvest pushes prices down, they may sell for Rs 30 to Rs 40 a kg. A vegetable selling at Rs 50 a kg can drop straight to Rs 1. That doesn’t happen with chillies,” says Suresh.

In Bhadeja, farmer Kamaruddin says chillies can still be sold after they dry, another reason growers are willing to put land and labour into the crop. He estimates that Bhadeja has more than 20 acres under chillies. With five or six other villages included, he puts the area at more than 150 acres and the annual value of the harvest at Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore. On one katha of land, he says, a farmer can spend about Rs 3,000 and harvest more than 100 kg.