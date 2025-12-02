ETV Bharat / state

Tripitaka Puja Begins In Bodh Gaya, Over 20,000 Buddhist Devotees From 27 Countries To Recite Sutra

The tradition of Tripitaka Puja began around 2600 years ago and is being held in Bodh Gaya since 2006. Earlier, the puja was held with just 250 Buddhist monks under the Bodhi Tree at the Bodh Gaya Mahabodhi Temple. Over the years, it sees more than 20,000 devotees.

Tripitaka Puja is an important ritual during the annual International Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony, involving continuous chanting of the Tripitaka, the sacred scripture of Buddhism, with an aim to promote world peace, preserve Buddhist teaching and provide spiritual inspiration. Peace march and processions are also held on the occasion.

This 10-day festival sends a message of peace and harmony to the world. During this, Bodh Gaya will resonate with the teachings of Lord Buddha and chants of 'Buddham Sharanam Gachhami, Dhammam Sharanam Gachhami', meaning 'I take refuge in the Buddha, I take refuge in the Dhamma (teachings)'.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is set to officially inaugurate it later in the day. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be present on the occasion. The organisers have also sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale will participate in the special puja on December 8.

Gaya: Over 20,000 Buddhist devotees from 27 countries are participating in the Tripitaka Puja at Bodh Gaya, which began on Tuesday. The 20th International Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony is being organised here from December 2 to 12.

Monk Prajna Ratna Thiru, a member of the Tripitaka Puja organising committee said the Tripitaka Puja had started after Lord Buddha attained enlightenment and Tripitaka is divided into three parts, namely the Sutta Pitaka (Buddha's discourses), the Vinaya Pitaka (monastic rules), and the Abhidhamma Pitaka (philosophical analysis).

The Sutta Pitaka is a collection of Lord Buddha's teachings and discourses and the Vinaya Pitaka is a guide to the rules of worship for monks and nuns, how they should live their lives and adopt their path for human welfare. The Abhidhamma Pitaka contains the philosophical and profound contemplations of Lord Buddha, explaining Buddhist philosophy and psychology. The three Pitakas together form the Tripitaka. The main purpose of the Tripitaka Puja is to pray for world peace and the welfare of all beings, which is done through recitation of Lord Buddha's teachings.

"After Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree, he went to Sarnath. He collected his teachings during the rainy season and the Tripitaka was composed there among five disciples. From then on, the ancient tradition of Tripitaka Puja began," said Monk Ratna Thiru.

Devotees gather in Bodh Gaya from across the world (ETV Bharat)

Monk Ratna Thiru explained that the Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony involves chanting the scriptures one by one for 10 days. This is the first time that the festival is being organised in India and as per the tradition, it will be organised here for two consecutive years, he added.

"In this world, there is both a negative energy and a positive energy. The sacred words of Lord Buddha reach the entire world through the Tripitaka Puja. This energy transmits positive energy. All countries perform chanting, or Sutra recitation, which brings well-being to all beings. Prayers are offered in the Tripitaka Puja for the welfare of all beings and for world peace. Lord Buddha's religion is for the welfare of humanity," Monk Thiru said.

He said that the Tripitaka Puja begins after the Varshavasa, which lasts for three months. The period from Ashadhi Purnima to Ashwin Purnima is considered the Varshavasa period, or if it begins from Savan Purnima, then the period from Kartik Purnima to Kartik Purnima is the Varshavasa period for those monks.

During the Varshavasa, Buddhist monks do not travel anywhere and meditate for the entire day. After this, the Tripitaka Puja begins.

Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in the Mahabodhi Temple complex in Bodh Gaya so it is called the spiritual capital of Buddhists. A host of devotees from across the world have gathered here for the festival.

Founder president of Mahabodhi International Tripitaka Sangha Sena and treasurer Bhikkhuni Shakya Ahmed Hina said this will be a grand and historic event. More than 20,000 Buddhist monks and devotees from 27 countries including Thailand, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh and US will participate in this event, the organisers said.