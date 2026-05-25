Gaya Woman 'Killed' By In-Laws For Making Fewer Rotis In Dinner
The victim's father alleged that since her marriage in 2019, Reena was constantly being pressurised for dowry by her in-laws, who strangled her to death.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Gaya: In a bizarre incident reported from Bishrampur village under Imamganj police station in Bihar's Gaya, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws as she made four fewer rotis than the required quantities for dinner, police said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Reena, daughter of Dilip Mistry, a resident of Bajrahi village under the Medical police station. Mistry said Reena lived with her in-laws, as her husband, Sagar Viswakarma, worked outside the state. On Saturday night, she informed her father that she had prepared four fewer rotis than the usual for dinner, which had made her in-laws upset.
"As it was not possible for us to travel at night, I advised my daughter to remain calm, assuring her that we would come and resolve the matter the next morning," he added.
On Sunday morning, Sagar called from Chennai to inform Mistry that Reena had died due to electrocution. "After reaching her in-laws' house, we found that a bier had already been readied as they were trying to carry her body away before our arrival," Mistry added.
Mistry said Reena was married in 2019, and several disputes had occurred in the past that were resolved through mediation and persuasion. "There was also constant pressure on her for dowry demands. Amidst all this, the in-laws have killed my daughter over a trivial issue of making fewer rotis and are attempting to cover it up by fabricating a story about death by electrocution," he added.
Appelling to the police for justice, Mistry alleged that Reena was strangled to death by her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter and said the precise cause of death can be ascertained once the post-mortem report is received. Imamganj police station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar said further action is being taken based on the written complaint filed by the deceased's father.
"This case is currently under investigation. We are examining every aspect of the matter. The post-mortem report will clarify the cause of death. Action will be taken following a full disclosure of the matter," he added.
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