ETV Bharat / state

Gaya Woman 'Killed' By In-Laws For Making Fewer Rotis In Dinner

Gaya: In a bizarre incident reported from Bishrampur village under Imamganj police station in Bihar's Gaya, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws as she made four fewer rotis than the required quantities for dinner, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Reena, daughter of Dilip Mistry, a resident of Bajrahi village under the Medical police station. Mistry said Reena lived with her in-laws, as her husband, Sagar Viswakarma, worked outside the state. On Saturday night, she informed her father that she had prepared four fewer rotis than the usual for dinner, which had made her in-laws upset.

"As it was not possible for us to travel at night, I advised my daughter to remain calm, assuring her that we would come and resolve the matter the next morning," he added.

On Sunday morning, Sagar called from Chennai to inform Mistry that Reena had died due to electrocution. "After reaching her in-laws' house, we found that a bier had already been readied as they were trying to carry her body away before our arrival," Mistry added.