Gaya Teacher’s Harmonium Campaign Revives School Attendance in Remote Bihar Village

Published : February 5, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Gaya: In a quiet village of Bihar’s Gaya district, a government school teacher has turned music into a powerful tool to bring children back to classrooms. With a harmonium slung around his neck, Sanskrit teacher Ramjeet Kumar walks through narrow gullies of Gaya with his students, one beating a drum, another ringing a bell, one holding placards, and another pushing a bicycle.
As Kumar begins to play the harmonium, the rhythm of the drum follows. Doors open, and villagers step out of their doorsteps. This is the scene at 9 am in Piprahi village, located about 80 kilometres from the Gaya district headquarters.
A melody with a message
Kumar, a Sanskrit teacher at Piprahi Plus Two High School, has gained recognition for his unconventional approach of teaching. He plays harmonium not just for the melody but also for a clear message – education matters. Through his music he urges parents and students to prioritise schooling.
Although appointed to the Plus Two school in 2025, Kumar teaches students from Class 6 to Class 12 whenever needed. This is the same school where attendance was once a challenge.
Why the harmonium?
Piprahi has over 150 households, largely from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. A few years ago, student attendance was low. Things began to change once the sound of the harmonium echoed through the village lanes.
Currently, the middle school has around 300 enrolled students, while the high school and Plus Two sections together also have nearly 300 students. Daily attendance at the middle school now goes between 200 and 250 students.
Whenever attendance drops, Kumar takes his harmonium and walks straight to students’ homes, playing the ‘School Chalo Tum’ (Let’s Go to School) song to draw them out.
Teacher at students’ doorsteps
Sudama Kumar, a Class 8 student, shared how Ramjeet Kumar changed his life. Sudama lost his father and comes from a financially weak background. “I rarely went to school earlier and spent most of my time playing,” he said. “After Ramjeet sir came, he motivated me and my mother about education.”
“My mother works as a labourer but still sends me to school every day. I want to study and become a sub-inspector. Now I attend school daily, and all my teachers support me,” Sudama added.
Another student, Sandeep Kumar, said skipping school is no longer easy. “If I don’t go to school, sir will come playing the harmonium to my house. It feels like a wedding procession,” he said.
Teacher Ganesh Kumar said Kumar’s door-to-door campaign has improved attendance in both the middle school and high school. “His style is different. It motivates children and also leaves an impression on parents,” he said, adding that Headmaster Arun Kumar fully supports the initiative.
Winning parents’ trust
Initially, the effort was not easy. Kumar recalls that some parents, especially those who sent their children to work as labourers, were angry. “We didn’t take it to heart. We understood that poverty and lack of awareness were the reasons for their reaction,” he said.
Today, the same parents praise his dedication. Villager Bhajan Kumar said, “Earlier, attendance was very low. Now more children go to school. Sir sings while playing the harmonium. His voice may not be polished, but the emotion in it is powerful.”
Kumar said the idea came from a film scene where a teacher brings students to school by playing the harmonium. “If children don’t come to school, it is our responsibility to find out why. Talking to parents daily was difficult because houses are far apart. Music helped spread the message quickly,” he said.
From hardship to honour
A resident of Banka Banki village in Barachatti block, Kumar comes from a humble background. His father, Basu Dev Yadav, was a rickshaw puller who managed to educate him till high school. Kumar completed higher education on his own and studied at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
He cleared teacher recruitment examinations three times consecutively - first in 2022, then TRE-1, and again in 2025 through TRE-3, before being appointed as a Plus Two teacher.
Kumar’s initiative earned official recognition as well. On April 23, 2025, then Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Dr S Siddharth, issued a commendation letter praising his innovative effort to attract children to school through music.
Apart from the ‘School Chalo’ campaign, Kumar also teaches students music, including harmonium basics. This is happening in a village that still lacks many basic facilities. The school now has 22 teachers, including several appointed through BPSC. A student from the school recently secured second position at the district-level quiz competition.
Headmaster Arun Kumar said, “Where students once barely attended school, today they are topping district-level competitions. This is a big achievement for us.”
