Gaya Teacher’s Harmonium Campaign Revives School Attendance in Remote Bihar Village

Gaya: In a quiet village of Bihar’s Gaya district, a government school teacher has turned music into a powerful tool to bring children back to classrooms. With a harmonium slung around his neck, Sanskrit teacher Ramjeet Kumar walks through narrow gullies of Gaya with his students, one beating a drum, another ringing a bell, one holding placards, and another pushing a bicycle.

As Kumar begins to play the harmonium, the rhythm of the drum follows. Doors open, and villagers step out of their doorsteps. This is the scene at 9 am in Piprahi village, located about 80 kilometres from the Gaya district headquarters.

A melody with a message

Kumar, a Sanskrit teacher at Piprahi Plus Two High School, has gained recognition for his unconventional approach of teaching. He plays harmonium not just for the melody but also for a clear message – education matters. Through his music he urges parents and students to prioritise schooling.

Although appointed to the Plus Two school in 2025, Kumar teaches students from Class 6 to Class 12 whenever needed. This is the same school where attendance was once a challenge.

Why the harmonium?

Piprahi has over 150 households, largely from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. A few years ago, student attendance was low. Things began to change once the sound of the harmonium echoed through the village lanes.

Currently, the middle school has around 300 enrolled students, while the high school and Plus Two sections together also have nearly 300 students. Daily attendance at the middle school now goes between 200 and 250 students.

Whenever attendance drops, Kumar takes his harmonium and walks straight to students’ homes, playing the ‘School Chalo Tum’ (Let’s Go to School) song to draw them out.

Teacher at students’ doorsteps

Sudama Kumar, a Class 8 student, shared how Ramjeet Kumar changed his life. Sudama lost his father and comes from a financially weak background. “I rarely went to school earlier and spent most of my time playing,” he said. “After Ramjeet sir came, he motivated me and my mother about education.”

“My mother works as a labourer but still sends me to school every day. I want to study and become a sub-inspector. Now I attend school daily, and all my teachers support me,” Sudama added.