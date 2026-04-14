ETV Bharat / state

No Village For Young Men: Gohi, In Gaya District, Bihar, Where Poverty Has Pushed All Male Youth To Migrate

Gaya: "I have two sons, both of whom have migrated to earn a living. If they didn't, how would we feed the family?" said an elderly Basanti Devi in a tremulous voice, as her brow wrinkled to hold back tears betraying the pain of her struggle for survival and separation from her sons.

Nestled in the forests of Barachatti Block, 60 km from the district headquarters, Gohi village in Gaya, Bihar, is littered with countless such Basanti Devis. With 200 households and a population of 1,000, it has lagged with illiteracy, unemployment, migration, and poverty. Not even Bihar's state-driven development has touched it. Needless to say, there isn't even a hospital nearby.

Gohi is inhabited by Bhokta tribals, none of whose youth live there. They have migrated to other states to support their families, returning every six months or a year for a few days, before returning to their host states. In the village, you'll only find women, the elderly, and children.

Time Stopped At Gohi

There is a primary school in the village, where 50 children study up to Class V. That's where their schooling ends, as the middle school is 2-3 km away. Some parents continue to send their children to other schools, but even after seven decades of Independence, only 4-5 children have passed Class X.

The youth of every household migrate to work in other states, where they lament about facing economic exploitation. They complain of low wages, around Rs 10-12,000, of which they try to save around Rs 4,000 each to send home every month.

Basanti Devi says one of her sons who works in a shoe shop in Rajasthan is disabled. She doesn't even know how much he earns. He returns once a year, stays for a week and returns. "Both of my sons Hemraj and Tikam have left Bihar for work. There's no work in the village, and my husband is too old to go to another state for work," she said.

Abandoned By Sons, Government

She adds that when, for some reason, her sons are unable to send money for more than a month, her family stares at a disaster, as it becomes difficult to manage household expenses. She says neither the local nor the state government pays any attention to them.