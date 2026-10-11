Gaya Artist Makes Idols Of Goddess Durga, Other Deities With Pencil Shavings, Erasers, Sharpeners
This festive season, pencils worth Rs 1 lakh are being used and five artisans have been engaged, reports Ratnesh Kumar.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Gaya: Durga Puja is an occasion when creativity sprouts at the local level. Depicting a wonderful confluence of faith, ecology and unique art, Vicky Bindu, an engineer-turned-sculptor, has created statues of Goddess Durga and other deities using pencil shavings, erasers and sharpeners.
A resident of Gaya's Bageshwari neighborhood, Vicky explained that the idea came from seeing children sharpening pencils in a class.
"No traditional clay or paint of any kind has been used in making the unique statues. The statues have been created using eco-friendly technology," he said.
Explaining the idol-making process, he said that first a bundle of paper is used to create the base of the statue. Then, pencil shavings are meticulously glued onto the top to create the form of the Goddess. Sharpeners, coloured pencils, and erasers, have been used to depict the statue's clothing and adornment, he said.
In addition to Goddess Durga, the statues of Ganesha, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, Mahishasura and the lion that Goddess Durga rides are also being crafted using this technique.
"Work has been going on continuously day and night for the last one and a half months to give shape to this grand and unique creation. At present, the artists are busy finalising every part of the statues with utmost precision," Vicky said.
He said that pencils worth approximately Rs 1 lakh were purchased to create this artwork on which five primary artisans have been working tirelessly. Additionally, eight to 10 people, including children, are constantly engaged in the work of peeling the pencils.
Currently, approximately 80 percent of the work on the main statue of Goddess Durga is complete for which approximately 20,000 pencils have been used so far. The sculptor estimates that by the time all the statues are finalised, more than 50,000 pencils will be used.
Vicky is a highly skilled artist who perfectly blends modern thinking and engineering in his art. He is delighted with the appreciation he has received for his unique approach. Coming from an engineering background, he has worked as a site engineer with the Electricity Department in Gaya and as a technical officer with the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation (BSIDC) in Patna.
However, he lost his job and also his father during the COVID-19 lockdown. Since he was a statue maker, he took up this work to keep his ancestral skill alive.
Vicky now creates idols during the Puja season and works on interior designing on other days. He said his sculpting skills are inherited. His late father was a renowned and respected sculptor in Gaya and received large orders for idols from not only Bihar but also Jharkhand.
Vicky has five brothers, four of whom hold high-ranking government jobs in various departments. The entire family is fully versed in this ancestral craft. Vicky explained that during the Puja season, if additional labour or assistance is needed for idol-making, his brothers take leave from their government jobs and come to Gaya to work.
Vicky has been creating sculptures from various materials for the last 10 years. Over these years, he has created famous sculptures using bamboo, silver foil, golden foil, electrical coils, ropes and paper. Always committed to delivering a new message to the society, Vicky has this time used pencils and other cosmetics commonly used by women.
The opportunity to turn this unique idea into reality came when an order came from a local Puja committee in Fatehganj in Gaya. When Vicky proposed the idea of creating the statues with a pencil, the members of the committee immediately agreed and work began. This unique creation will be a major attraction during this year’s Puja, he said.
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