ETV Bharat / state

Gaya Artist Makes Idols Of Goddess Durga, Other Deities With Pencil Shavings, Erasers, Sharpeners

Gaya: Durga Puja is an occasion when creativity sprouts at the local level. Depicting a wonderful confluence of faith, ecology and unique art, Vicky Bindu, an engineer-turned-sculptor, has created statues of Goddess Durga and other deities using pencil shavings, erasers and sharpeners.

A resident of Gaya's Bageshwari neighborhood, Vicky explained that the idea came from seeing children sharpening pencils in a class.

"No traditional clay or paint of any kind has been used in making the unique statues. The statues have been created using eco-friendly technology," he said.

Artist giving final touches to the idol (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the idol-making process, he said that first a bundle of paper is used to create the base of the statue. Then, pencil shavings are meticulously glued onto the top to create the form of the Goddess. Sharpeners, coloured pencils, and erasers, have been used to depict the statue's clothing and adornment, he said.

In addition to Goddess Durga, the statues of Ganesha, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, Mahishasura and the lion that Goddess Durga rides are also being crafted using this technique.

"Work has been going on continuously day and night for the last one and a half months to give shape to this grand and unique creation. At present, the artists are busy finalising every part of the statues with utmost precision," Vicky said.

Idol of Ganesha made with pencil shavings (ETV Bharat)

He said that pencils worth approximately Rs 1 lakh were purchased to create this artwork on which five primary artisans have been working tirelessly. Additionally, eight to 10 people, including children, are constantly engaged in the work of peeling the pencils.

Currently, approximately 80 percent of the work on the main statue of Goddess Durga is complete for which approximately 20,000 pencils have been used so far. The sculptor estimates that by the time all the statues are finalised, more than 50,000 pencils will be used.