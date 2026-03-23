Gautam Gambhir Withdraws Petition From Delhi High Court Seeking Protection Of Personality Rights
The court had asked Gambhir to amend his petition during a hearing on March 20.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Team India head coach and former MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday withdrew his petition from the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights.
Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, representing Gambhir, sought permission to withdraw the petition before a Bench headed by Justice Jyoti Singh. The court granted permission to Gambhir to withdraw the petition.
On March 20, the High Court had directed Gambhir to amend his petition. During the hearing, Dehadrai had said that misleading content on Gambhir was being circulated on social media without his permission. "In some posts, it was claimed that Gambhir had resigned, and even a video was circulated claiming that he had attacked a player," Dehadrai told the court.
Gambhir, in his petition, had alleged that his identity was being misused without permission through AI and deepfake technology. Gambhir alleged a violation of his personality rights and sought compensation of Rs 2.5 crore. He cited several social media accounts, social media platforms, and e-commerce websites, alleging that content related to his name, voice, or personality was being misused without permission.
The petition stated that numerous videos contained fake announcements of his resignation and fabricated comments about senior cricketers. His identity was being commercially exploited. The petition was filed against 16 respondents.
The Delhi High Court had previously ordered the protection of the personality rights of several celebrities, including Baba Ramdev, film actress Kajol, film actor Vivek Oberoi, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, film actor Salman Khan, actor Ajay Devgan, actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Nagarjuna, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and film producer Karan Johar.
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