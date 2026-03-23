ETV Bharat / state

Gautam Gambhir Withdraws Petition From Delhi High Court Seeking Protection Of Personality Rights

New Delhi: Team India head coach and former MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday withdrew his petition from the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, representing Gambhir, sought permission to withdraw the petition before a Bench headed by Justice Jyoti Singh. The court granted permission to Gambhir to withdraw the petition.

On March 20, the High Court had directed Gambhir to amend his petition. During the hearing, Dehadrai had said that misleading content on Gambhir was being circulated on social media without his permission. "In some posts, it was claimed that Gambhir had resigned, and even a video was circulated claiming that he had attacked a player," Dehadrai told the court.