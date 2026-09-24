ETV Bharat / state

Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Kalighat Temple, Inaugurates Mega Hospital Project In New Town

Kolkata: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday offered prayers at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata to seek the goddess's blessings before focusing on his official engagements.

"As the skies opened and rain fell over Kolkata, the moment felt especially humbling. With gratitude in our hearts, we prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Bengal and sought Maa Kali's blessings for our journey ahead. May Maa Kali’s strength guide us and may her grace remain with Bengal always," he shared on X.

Later, he laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art 2,000-bedded hospital, Adani Arogya Mandir, in Action Area II of New Town, which will be set up at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore. In terms of infrastructure, the mega hospital is set to become a major milestone for the state's healthcare sector and will create 1,000 jobs.

The most significant aspect of the project is that 1,000 beds will be exclusively reserved for the economically disadvantaged sections of society — in line with Adhikari's earlier announcement that half of the beds would be reserved for poor patients. The general public will have access to high-quality medical treatment free of cost at the facility.

Adhikari had previously announced that he had received a written commitment from the Adani Group to expedite the implementation of the hospital project. The government views the synergy between industrial and healthcare infrastructure as a highly positive step.