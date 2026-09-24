Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Kalighat Temple, Inaugurates Mega Hospital Project In New Town
He will have a luncheon meeting with CM Adhikari, where dialogues will focus on anchoring fresh industrial projects, potentially unlocking new investment avenues for Bengal.
By Sanjib Guha
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Kolkata: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday offered prayers at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata to seek the goddess's blessings before focusing on his official engagements.
"As the skies opened and rain fell over Kolkata, the moment felt especially humbling. With gratitude in our hearts, we prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Bengal and sought Maa Kali's blessings for our journey ahead. May Maa Kali’s strength guide us and may her grace remain with Bengal always," he shared on X.
Later, he laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art 2,000-bedded hospital, Adani Arogya Mandir, in Action Area II of New Town, which will be set up at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore. In terms of infrastructure, the mega hospital is set to become a major milestone for the state's healthcare sector and will create 1,000 jobs.
The most significant aspect of the project is that 1,000 beds will be exclusively reserved for the economically disadvantaged sections of society — in line with Adhikari's earlier announcement that half of the beds would be reserved for poor patients. The general public will have access to high-quality medical treatment free of cost at the facility.
Adhikari had previously announced that he had received a written commitment from the Adani Group to expedite the implementation of the hospital project. The government views the synergy between industrial and healthcare infrastructure as a highly positive step.
This morning, Priti and I had the privilege of seeking the blessings of Maa Kali at the sacred Kalighat Temple.— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) September 24, 2026
As the skies opened and rain fell over Kolkata, the moment felt especially humbling. With gratitude in our hearts, we prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of… pic.twitter.com/obOJUCwNCO
Adani landed in Kolkata on Wednesday night in his first visit to Bengal since the BJP came to power. Sources said Adani will have a luncheon meeting with Adhikari, where dialogues will focus on anchoring fresh industrial projects, potentially unlocking new investment avenues for Bengal. The discussions may also touch upon other proposed urban renewal initiatives in the state, including the ongoing redevelopment of Kumartuli Ghat and the historic renovation of the Writers' Buildings, the sources added.
It is likely that key issues — such as setting up new industries in the state, developing heavy infrastructure, and significantly boosting employment — may also be discussed. The government is likely to present its blueprint to Adani, outlining strategies to attract greater investment and revitalise the industrial sector.
Ever since the new government assumed office, the administration has been keen on creating an investment-friendly environment. Against this backdrop, the meeting with the top leadership at the state secretariat, Nabanna, holds great significance.
Adani is also scheduled to hold discussions with senior state bureaucrats at a five-star hotel in the city, which could pave the way for a new blueprint on the state's overall industrialisation aspect.
It has been learnt that the Adani Group has shown interest not only in the health and heavy industry sectors but also in the development of various infrastructure projects deeply linked to Bengal's heritage and culture.
Administrative sources said the conglomerate is set to be involved in at least three major infrastructure projects in the state, renovation of the historic Writers' Building being one. The group may shoulder the major responsibility of completely revamping this iconic heritage structure.
Additionally, there is a strong possibility that the redevelopment of Kumartuli Ghat — a site with great emotional significance and a major tourist attraction — will also be entrusted to them.
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