Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged 'Pak Links' To Be Included In SIT Report: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing Congress MP and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged ‘Pakistan links’, will be reworked to include some key details including his visit to Pakistan’s Rawalpindi before it is sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sarma said Gogoi had disclosed his visit to Pakistan at a recent press conference. Speaking to reporters in Lokesewa Bhawan at Dispur, Sarma said the SIT would incorporate two 'fresh disclosures' - that Gogoi’s wife allegedly received salary directly from Pakistan and that the MP visited Rawalpindi, home to the Pakistan Army headquarters, without declaring it in his visa application.

“These revelations were made by Gogoi himself. The SIT report will now be amended and forwarded to Delhi within a day or two,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the state Cabinet has already decided to refer the report to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further investigation.

The SIT was constituted by the Assam government to probe alleged interference in India’s internal affairs by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who is claimed to have links with Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn. Earlier, Sarma had alleged a 'deeper connection' between Gogoi, Colburn and Sheikh, claiming sensitive inputs were passed on to Pakistan.

Dismissing suggestions that the issue was being raised with an eye on the 2026 Assembly polls, Sarma said the BJP does not need the controversy to win elections. “This is not about polls. This is about ensuring Pakistan does not enter Dispur,” he said.