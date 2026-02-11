Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged 'Pak Links' To Be Included In SIT Report: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Sarma alleged Gogoi had visited Rawalpindi, home to Pakistan Army headquarters, without declaring it in his visa application.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing Congress MP and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged ‘Pakistan links’, will be reworked to include some key details including his visit to Pakistan’s Rawalpindi before it is sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Sarma said Gogoi had disclosed his visit to Pakistan at a recent press conference. Speaking to reporters in Lokesewa Bhawan at Dispur, Sarma said the SIT would incorporate two 'fresh disclosures' - that Gogoi’s wife allegedly received salary directly from Pakistan and that the MP visited Rawalpindi, home to the Pakistan Army headquarters, without declaring it in his visa application.
“These revelations were made by Gogoi himself. The SIT report will now be amended and forwarded to Delhi within a day or two,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the state Cabinet has already decided to refer the report to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further investigation.
The SIT was constituted by the Assam government to probe alleged interference in India’s internal affairs by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who is claimed to have links with Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn. Earlier, Sarma had alleged a 'deeper connection' between Gogoi, Colburn and Sheikh, claiming sensitive inputs were passed on to Pakistan.
Dismissing suggestions that the issue was being raised with an eye on the 2026 Assembly polls, Sarma said the BJP does not need the controversy to win elections. “This is not about polls. This is about ensuring Pakistan does not enter Dispur,” he said.
On why Gogoi was not questioned by the SIT, Sarma said police operate with their own strategy. “When people are cornered, they reveal facts. That is how Gogoi admitted to his Rawalpindi visit. If he had been summoned formally, his lawyer would have ensured such details never came out,” he said.
Referring to the Centre’s role, Sarma said matters involving Pakistan would not be taken lightly. “No one ignores issues linked to Pakistan. The Union Home Minister is a man of action. His silence signals what is coming,” he said, referring to Amit Shah.
Gogoi has rejected the allegations as 'bogus and mindless' and described Sarma’s earlier press conference as 'worse than C-grade cinema' and a 'super flop'.
Responding to allegations that Sarma was a follower of a Bangladeshi cleric, the Chief Minister said the cleric had earlier visited former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and that Gaurav Gogoi had also met him in Guwahati. “They speak in half-truths,” Sarma said.
He added that he has photographs with maulanas from his Congress days and has not removed them. “I have nothing against Sufism. I have visited many dargahs,” he said, reiterating that the probe is driven by national security concerns and not electoral politics.
Also Read
War On Illegal Muslim Immigrants From Bangladesh To Continue: Assam CM