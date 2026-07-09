ETV Bharat / state

Gaurav Gogoi Slams BJP's 'Arrogant' Renaming Campaign, Vows Relentless Fight for Assam's Identity

Guwahati: Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed his reservations over the Assam government’s name change move, accusing the BJP-led administration of turning arrogant and undermining people’s sentiment.

Addressing a press conference after the review meeting of Assam Congress held on Thursday at the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Gogoi expressed his strong resentment over a recent incident in Dhekiajuli. Referring to the renaming of a road originally dedicated to Shaheed Ratan Kachari, a distinguished freedom fighter who participated in the Quit India Movement, Gogoi criticised the BJP government for renaming it as "Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road."

He said that if the BJP government wishes to honour its ideological leaders, it is free to name newly constructed roads or institutions after them. However, he questioned the rationale behind changing the name of an existing road dedicated to Shaheed Ratan Kachari, a distinguished son of Assam and a martyr of India's freedom struggle.