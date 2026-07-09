Gaurav Gogoi Slams BJP's 'Arrogant' Renaming Campaign, Vows Relentless Fight for Assam's Identity
Gogoi reaffirmed that the Congress would continue to discharge its responsibilities as a responsible opposition party with sincerity and determination.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed his reservations over the Assam government’s name change move, accusing the BJP-led administration of turning arrogant and undermining people’s sentiment.
Addressing a press conference after the review meeting of Assam Congress held on Thursday at the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Gogoi expressed his strong resentment over a recent incident in Dhekiajuli. Referring to the renaming of a road originally dedicated to Shaheed Ratan Kachari, a distinguished freedom fighter who participated in the Quit India Movement, Gogoi criticised the BJP government for renaming it as "Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road."
He said that if the BJP government wishes to honour its ideological leaders, it is free to name newly constructed roads or institutions after them. However, he questioned the rationale behind changing the name of an existing road dedicated to Shaheed Ratan Kachari, a distinguished son of Assam and a martyr of India's freedom struggle.
Gogoi cautioned that such attempts to erase the names of freedom fighters do not bode well for Assam's future. He further stated that although the Congress was defeated in the Assembly elections, neither its leaders nor its workers have accepted defeat in spirit. He reaffirmed that the Congress would continue to discharge its responsibilities as a responsible opposition party with sincerity and determination.
Criticising the BJP government for becoming increasingly arrogant after its electoral victory, Gogoi said that this attitude was already evident during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. He remarked that the government's conduct has raised serious concerns among the people of Assam about whether the state and the Assamese community will be able to preserve their dignity and identity in the years ahead.
The Congress review meeting was conducted earlier in the day for a detailed review of the Assembly constituency-wise results under seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Discussions were based on reports submitted by the district observers following their respective assessments. The seven Lok Sabha constituencies reviewed were Tezpur, Guwahati, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nagaon, and Darrang-Udalguri. The review meetings for the remaining Lok Sabha constituencies will continue on Friday.