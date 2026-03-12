ETV Bharat / state

Gaurav Gogoi Meets Hemant Soren Amid Talks on JMM's Entry In Assam Polls

Ranchi: Amid speculations of the possible participation of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election, Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and deputy leader of the Indian National Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, arrived in Ranchi on Thursday and met Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand and president of JMM.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence on Kanke Road in Ranchi. Gogoi, who is also the Congress in-charge for Assam, held discussions with Hemant Soren in the presence of K. Raju, the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gogoi called it as a courtesy call. He said the interaction was formal in nature.

However, political sources indicated that the discussion may also have touched upon the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. During the meeting, Hemant Soren reportedly expressed JMM’s interest in contesting elections in Assam.

There is also speculation in political circles that Hemant Soren may soon travel to New Delhi to discuss the matter with the Congress high command. A final decision is expected on whether parties in the INDIA alliance will contest the Assam elections together and how many seats each party might contest.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the largest partner in the INDIA bloc government in Jharkhand, is reportedly keen on contesting the Assam elections seriously. Hemant Soren’s recent visits to Assam have been linked to this strategy.