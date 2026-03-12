Gaurav Gogoi Meets Hemant Soren Amid Talks on JMM's Entry In Assam Polls
Ranchi: Amid speculations of the possible participation of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election, Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and deputy leader of the Indian National Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, arrived in Ranchi on Thursday and met Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand and president of JMM.
The closed-door meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence on Kanke Road in Ranchi. Gogoi, who is also the Congress in-charge for Assam, held discussions with Hemant Soren in the presence of K. Raju, the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gogoi called it as a courtesy call. He said the interaction was formal in nature.
However, political sources indicated that the discussion may also have touched upon the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. During the meeting, Hemant Soren reportedly expressed JMM’s interest in contesting elections in Assam.
There is also speculation in political circles that Hemant Soren may soon travel to New Delhi to discuss the matter with the Congress high command. A final decision is expected on whether parties in the INDIA alliance will contest the Assam elections together and how many seats each party might contest.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the largest partner in the INDIA bloc government in Jharkhand, is reportedly keen on contesting the Assam elections seriously. Hemant Soren’s recent visits to Assam have been linked to this strategy.
Earlier this week, while addressing a programme in Tezpur, Soren urged members of the tribal community to use their democratic rights wisely and stressed the power of a single vote.
Political discussions also suggest that the newly formed Jai Bharat Party (JBP) may ally with JMM in Assam. The two parties are reportedly preparing to field candidates in around 60 seats. This possibility has caused concern within Congress, which does not want any missteps in Assam.
The Indian National Congress is currently the main opposition party in Assam. In the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election, the Congress-led alliance won 50 out of 126 seats. This is higher than the 2016 Assam Legislative Assembly election. Congress secured 29 seats and remains the principal opposition party in the state.
In Assam's tea garden regions, many tribal communities, whose ancestors migrated from Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, are collectively known as "Tea Tribes." Political observers believe this group could be receptive to JMM’s outreach.
Tribal communities constitute around 7 million people, roughly 20% of Assam’s population. JMM is reportedly expecting 30–40 constituencies among the 126 Assembly seats.
