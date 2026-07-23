Gaurav Gogoi Alleges 'Severe Delay' In Delivery Of Relief Materials To Assam's Flood-Hit People
Gogoi urged the state government to provide an honest account of how many people have died, while also ensuring that relief reaches all.
By PTI
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday alleged that there was a "severe delay" in delivery of emergency rations, drinking water and other essential items to flood-affected people of the state.
He urged the state government to provide an “honest account” of how many people have died in the deluge, while also ensuring that relief reaches all.
“Assam is facing an epic humanitarian crisis. As of today, 41 people have lost their lives, many are missing. Thousands of people are without any homes and lakhs of people are living without dignity,” Gogoi said in a post on X.
Assam is facing an epic humanitarian crisis. As of today, 41 people have lost their lives, many are missing. Thousands of people are without any homes and lakhs of people are living without dignity.— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 23, 2026
Over the past few days, I visited flood-affected districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar…
The Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha said that during his visit to the worst-hit districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo over the past few days, he “witnessed the scale of damage and lack of support from the local administration first hand”.
“There is a severe delay in delivering emergency rations, safe drinking water, phenyl, clothes and bleaching powder,” the Jorhat MP alleged.
He requested the central government to send a delegation of technical experts along with the necessary equipment to help people rebuild their homes, and reclaim their daily agricultural activities.
“The state government must immediately provide an honest account of how many people have lost their lives and ensure that relief reaches every affected home without further delay,” he said.
Gogoi also lauded the “numerous groups of young people and Gen Z who have organised relief and are feeding hundreds of families on a daily basis”, and appealed to party workers and office bearers to provide all forms of assistance to villages and families in upper Assam.
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