ETV Bharat / state

Gaurav Gogoi Alleges 'Severe Delay' In Delivery Of Relief Materials To Assam's Flood-Hit People

A woman carrying a goat crosses a flood-affected area after heavy rainfall, in Golaghat, Assam, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Guwahati: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday alleged that there was a "severe delay" in delivery of emergency rations, drinking water and other essential items to flood-affected people of the state. He urged the state government to provide an “honest account” of how many people have died in the deluge, while also ensuring that relief reaches all. “Assam is facing an epic humanitarian crisis. As of today, 41 people have lost their lives, many are missing. Thousands of people are without any homes and lakhs of people are living without dignity,” Gogoi said in a post on X.