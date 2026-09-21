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'BJP Should Organise Recruitment Cell For Criminals': Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Attack On Car On Way To Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll Rally

Congress leaders were heading for a roadshow from Nagaon's Samuguri to Lorimukh, when their car was allegedly attacked and AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan sustained injury.

'BJP Should Organise Recruitment Cell For Criminals': Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Attack On Car On Way To Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll Rally
File photo of Gaurav Gogoi (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 21, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday alleged that a car carrying him and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was attacked with stones by BJP workers while heading for a roadshow in connection with the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

Taking to his X handle, Gogoi alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been a "mute spectator" to acts of violence in BJP-ruled states and said that the saffron party should organise a "recruitment cell for criminals".

"Just now while heading to an election rally in Nagaon, Assam, BJP workers attacked the car in which former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and myself were travelling with stones and bottles. Police were requested much in advance to control the crowd but the situation was allowed to escalate. The Election Commission of India should continue to remain a mute spectator to such acts of violence in BJP ruled states. In fact BJP should open a recruitment cell for criminals," he wrote.

In another tweet, the Congress MP alleged that stones were pelted at a car of Congress's bypoll candidate and former MLA Sivamoni Bora and AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan, who was sitting inside, suffered an injury.

"This is the state of the car belonging to the Congress candidate Smt. Sivamoni Bora. AICC Secretary Manoj Chauhan was inside and has been hit by a stone in his ribs. Looks like BJP has been organising training programs on stone pelting," he wrote.

Tagging Assam DGP in one of the tweets, Gogoi complained that Bora was not provided any security.

The Congress organised a roadshow from Samuguri to Lorimukh in Nagaon in connection with the Lok Sabha bye-election on Monday afternoon. Apart from Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel, MP Rakibul Hussain, and Leader of Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury participated in the event.

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  2. Assam TMC Withdraws Nagaon Bypoll Candidate Against EC’s Freezing Of Party Name, Symbol

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GAURAV GOGOI
STONE PELTING ON CONGRESS CAR
NAGAON LOK SABHA BYPOLL
GAURAV GOGOI SLAMS BJP

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