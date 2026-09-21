ETV Bharat / state

'BJP Should Organise Recruitment Cell For Criminals': Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Attack On Car On Way To Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll Rally

Hyderabad: Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday alleged that a car carrying him and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was attacked with stones by BJP workers while heading for a roadshow in connection with the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

Taking to his X handle, Gogoi alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been a "mute spectator" to acts of violence in BJP-ruled states and said that the saffron party should organise a "recruitment cell for criminals".

"Just now while heading to an election rally in Nagaon, Assam, BJP workers attacked the car in which former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and myself were travelling with stones and bottles. Police were requested much in advance to control the crowd but the situation was allowed to escalate. The Election Commission of India should continue to remain a mute spectator to such acts of violence in BJP ruled states. In fact BJP should open a recruitment cell for criminals," he wrote.