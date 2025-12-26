ETV Bharat / state

Gaurav Concerned Over 'Anti-Karbi' Slogans' Raised In Violence-Hit Area

Guwahati: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday expressed shock at purported slogans raised against locals in violence-affected West Karbi Anglong district. He was referring to slogans purportedly raised by Hindi-speaking people earlier this week following violence in the district, in which two persons were killed and 70 people injured.

The indigenous Karbi and the Bihari communities have been at loggerheads in West Karbi Anglong district over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the tribal belts by the Hindi-speaking people.

"I am shocked to hear about the slogans against the people of the Karbi community in Karbi Anglong," Gogoi said in a post on X. "The slogans show ignorance and are deeply disrespectful. We must remember what Assam means and stands for," he said. Appealing to all to remain united and urging for peace and calm, he added, "The state government needs to find a way forward."