ETV Bharat / state

Gauhati HC Tells WII To Conduct Ecological Study Of Guwahati Ring Road Before Start Of Construction Work

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has ordered the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to carry out an impact study for possible ecological damage to Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary before the start of the construction work of the Rs 5,730 crore Guwahati Ring Road project.

A Divisional Bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, in its order on Tuesday, noted that the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife has given a conditional approval for the project, requiring a full impact study and certain proscriptions of night constructions.

The Assam government informed the Gauhati High Court about the decision to conduct a study now in response to a Public Interest Litigation, filed by Arkasish Chaliha and Mahesh Deka, questioning the manner of execution of the Guwahati Ring Road Project.

The government has also told the HC that the Divisional Forest Officer of Guwahati Wildlife Division had issued an e-tender for selecting a contractor for felling trees inside the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary for widening of the road, but it was only for the purpose of selecting a contractor for the work.

The e-tender was not meant for starting the work immediately without taking into account the impact study by either the Wildlife Institute of the country or any other specialised agency, the order stated.

In February this year, the Guwahati Wildlife Division, in a tender advertisement, sought bids for felling trees at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, considered the lungs of the state capital, for the construction of a ring road.

The advertisement mentioned the project cost for "operation of trees in connection with diversion of forest land" is Rs 65,15,654, and the completion period was fixed at 90 days.

"...the Wildlife Institute of India has been commended to conduct the study to assess the impact of the project and prescribed mitigation measures," the High Court order said.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) and relevant file from the state government have been received by the Wildlife Institute, the technical and financial proposal for the study will be prepared within a period of two weeks, it added.

"...whereafter the study shall be conducted, and a report shall be submitted within 90 days of receipt of the funds in that regard, which fund shall be made available by the NHAI," the HC said.