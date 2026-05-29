Gauhati HC Tells WII To Conduct Ecological Study Of Guwahati Ring Road Before Start Of Construction Work
The bench noted the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife has given conditional approval for the project, requiring a full impact study
By PTI
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has ordered the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to carry out an impact study for possible ecological damage to Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary before the start of the construction work of the Rs 5,730 crore Guwahati Ring Road project.
A Divisional Bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, in its order on Tuesday, noted that the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife has given a conditional approval for the project, requiring a full impact study and certain proscriptions of night constructions.
The Assam government informed the Gauhati High Court about the decision to conduct a study now in response to a Public Interest Litigation, filed by Arkasish Chaliha and Mahesh Deka, questioning the manner of execution of the Guwahati Ring Road Project.
The government has also told the HC that the Divisional Forest Officer of Guwahati Wildlife Division had issued an e-tender for selecting a contractor for felling trees inside the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary for widening of the road, but it was only for the purpose of selecting a contractor for the work.
The e-tender was not meant for starting the work immediately without taking into account the impact study by either the Wildlife Institute of the country or any other specialised agency, the order stated.
In February this year, the Guwahati Wildlife Division, in a tender advertisement, sought bids for felling trees at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, considered the lungs of the state capital, for the construction of a ring road.
The advertisement mentioned the project cost for "operation of trees in connection with diversion of forest land" is Rs 65,15,654, and the completion period was fixed at 90 days.
"...the Wildlife Institute of India has been commended to conduct the study to assess the impact of the project and prescribed mitigation measures," the High Court order said.
The Detailed Project Report (DPR) and relevant file from the state government have been received by the Wildlife Institute, the technical and financial proposal for the study will be prepared within a period of two weeks, it added.
"...whereafter the study shall be conducted, and a report shall be submitted within 90 days of receipt of the funds in that regard, which fund shall be made available by the NHAI," the HC said.
The NHAI counsel has assured the High Court that there shall be no delay in the release of the funds for conducting such an impact study.
The government counsel also informed the High Court that no trees shall be felled before the impact study is made available, and every effort shall be made to maintain and preserve the wildlife while executing the project.
"All the proscriptions and advisories shall be followed. With such disclosure and undertaking by the State and the NHAI, the executing agency, we do not consider it necessary to continue with this Public Interest Litigation any further," the Bench said while disposing of the petition.
The order highlighted that the petitioners are not opposed to the project, considering the necessity of the bypass road for traffic management and also for saving the animal corridor.
"It was reiterated by the petitioners that there is a strong necessity for the construction of the Ring Road, but at the same time, the importance of preservation of the Sanctuary would be necessary as it is home to many species of animals," it added.
The area, which would be affected by the implementation of the project, would also cover forests and the neighbouring elephant corridor, the High Court said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September last year, had laid the foundation stone for the Guwahati Ring Road project, entailing a total expenditure of Rs 5,730 crore.
Of this, Rs 4,530 crore will be spent on developing the roads, while Rs 1,200 crore will be the cost of the bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Narengi on the southern bank in the capital city and Kuruwa on the northern bank.
The 121.43 km Guwahati Ring Road, divided into three sections, is proposed to decongest the capital city and ease the movement of vehicles, including trucks from West Bengal, Bihar and other states.
The 55 km-long first section will stretch from Baihata Chariali to Sonapur via Kuruwa and Chandrapur. It will include a four-lane road along with several six-lane bridges, including the 2.9 km Kuruwa-Narengi bridge over the Brahmaputra, as well as five other bridges, three flyovers and three road over-bridges.
The second section will see the upgrade of the existing four-lane road into a six-lane stretch from Jayanagar underpass on NH-27 to Jorabat and will feature two flyovers. The third section will upgrade the four and six-lane road on National Highway 27 from Baihata Chariali to Sonapur.
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