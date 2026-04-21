ETV Bharat / state

Pawan Khera Not Flight Risk, Counsel Tells Gauhati HC Hearing Congress Leader's Anticipatory Bail Plea

Guwahati: Pawan Khera is not a flight risk, and there is no need for his arrest, his counsel argued in the Gauhati High Court, which on Tuesday heard the Congress leader's anticipatory bail plea over an FIR lodged by the Assam CM's wife for alleging she held multiple passports. A single bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia reserved the final order after hearing both sides for over three hours.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Khera via video conferencing, argued that the remarks made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in response to the Congress leader's allegations point to political vendetta, especially in the context of the assembly elections in the state.

Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia opposed granting any relief to Khera, submitting that this is not a simple defamation case, as the matter involves the forgery of documents and title deeds.

Saikia pointed out that the dominant offences are cheating and forgery. He argued that Khera is not entitled to interim protection as he is a "flight risk".