Gauhati HC Asks Assam Govt To Ensure Basic Facilities For Evicted Families From Goalpara

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to ensure that the families affected by eviction drives in Goalpara district in June last year are provided with potable water, basic medical and sanitation facilities, and food grains through fair price shops.

It maintained that 'right to life' includes the "right to live with dignity, right to potable water, right to sanitation, as well as right to basic medical facilities". The order was passed by a bench of Justice Devashish Baurah on a writ petition filled by 60 petitioners affected during the evictions carried out on June 16, 17 and 18, 2025, in Hashila Beel (wetland) area.

The petitioners claimed that 566 families, including children, have been compelled to take refuge in a compact plot of patta land belonging to some other persons.

They alleged that for more than eight months, the affected families, including the petitioners, have been living in a state of destitution, with no availability of potable water, sanitation, food or proper medical care.

It has been claimed that "a state of humanitarian crisis" has ensued, and the petitioners have sought various directions through the writ petition, including the institution of a judicial inquiry into the eviction drive.

Justice Baruah, after hearing the arguments put forth by the advocate of the petitioner as well as those of the respondents, said in his order: "It is the opinion of this court that the right to life includes the right to live with dignity, right to potable water, right to sanitation, as well as right to basic medical facilities. This court is also of the opinion that under the Act of 2013, benefits are to be provided to the eligible persons."