ETV Bharat / state

Gauhati HC Ready To Get New Address But Lawyers Intensify Protest Opposing Move

Guwahati: The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new campus of Gauhati High Court is scheduled on January 11 but the move is facing stiff opposition from the High Court lawyers itself.

The Assam government has decided to shift Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati, around 33 km away from the present location. The legal fraternity, however, has strongly opposed, stating that the move is completely unacceptable. Terming the decision as unilateral and taken without adequate consultation, lawyers have warned that they may approach the court itself if the government refuses to reconsider its decision.

The proposed relocation is part of a long-term plan of the state government to develop a modern judicial infrastructure. The government claims the existing court premises is constrained by space and expansion limitations.

The Assam government has argued that the present Gauhati High Court building, located in the Uzanbazar area, lacks sufficient space for expansion, modern court facilities, parking, and allied judicial infrastructure. Citing increasing case loads and the need for a consolidated judicial complex, the government proposed shifting the High Court to a larger area across the Brahmaputra at Rangmahal. The plan includes new courtrooms, judges’ residences, administrative offices, and improved facilities.

However, the proposal has been contentious since its announcement. The Gauhati High Court Bar Association has maintained that the existing High Court complex can still be upgraded and expanded, and that shifting the court would create serious logistical and accessibility problems for lawyers, litigants, and court staff.

In protest against the government’s decision, the Gauhati High Court Bar Association announced a three-day protest from January 8. As part of the agitation, lawyers sat on a hunger strike on Thursday.