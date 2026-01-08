Gauhati HC Ready To Get New Address But Lawyers Intensify Protest Opposing Move
Gauhati High Court Bar Association has threatened to boycott all activities related to the foundation stone-laying ceremony for new High Court campus.
Guwahati: The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new campus of Gauhati High Court is scheduled on January 11 but the move is facing stiff opposition from the High Court lawyers itself.
The Assam government has decided to shift Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati, around 33 km away from the present location. The legal fraternity, however, has strongly opposed, stating that the move is completely unacceptable. Terming the decision as unilateral and taken without adequate consultation, lawyers have warned that they may approach the court itself if the government refuses to reconsider its decision.
The proposed relocation is part of a long-term plan of the state government to develop a modern judicial infrastructure. The government claims the existing court premises is constrained by space and expansion limitations.
The Assam government has argued that the present Gauhati High Court building, located in the Uzanbazar area, lacks sufficient space for expansion, modern court facilities, parking, and allied judicial infrastructure. Citing increasing case loads and the need for a consolidated judicial complex, the government proposed shifting the High Court to a larger area across the Brahmaputra at Rangmahal. The plan includes new courtrooms, judges’ residences, administrative offices, and improved facilities.
However, the proposal has been contentious since its announcement. The Gauhati High Court Bar Association has maintained that the existing High Court complex can still be upgraded and expanded, and that shifting the court would create serious logistical and accessibility problems for lawyers, litigants, and court staff.
In protest against the government’s decision, the Gauhati High Court Bar Association announced a three-day protest from January 8. As part of the agitation, lawyers sat on a hunger strike on Thursday.
Simultaneously, protests were held in front of the old Gauhati High Court building. The Bar Association also resolved to boycott all activities related to the foundation stone ceremony and appealed to its members not to participate in the event.
Senior advocate Shantanu Borthakur told ETV Bharat that the government has a history of ignoring public and institutional protests. “We will not attend the foundation stone-laying programme on January 11. This government does not listen to protests and imposes decisions at its will, showing disregard to the judiciary. We believe our protest must continue,” he said.
He further pointed out that an internal vote among lawyers showed overwhelming opposition to the shifting proposal. “Around 1,200 advocates voted against the relocation, while only 154 supported it. Even a majority of government lawyers opposed the move,” he added.
The lawyers argue that the Gauhati High Court is centrally located and easily accessible to litigants from across Assam and neighbouring states under its jurisdiction. Shifting the court to North Guwahati, they fear, will lead to serious challenges related to transportation, daily commuting across the Brahmaputra, infrastructure readiness, and increased costs for litigants.
The Bar Association has also expressed concern that the decision undermines the institutional independence of the judiciary and was taken without proper stakeholder consultation.
Reiterating their stand, the lawyers stated that if the government proceeds with the project without addressing their concerns, they will intensify their agitation and approach the court for legal remedy. The Bar Association confirmed that their protests will continue even on January 11.
