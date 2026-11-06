Gauhati HC Quashes NSA Detention Of Land Rights Activist Pranab Doley
Pranab Doley was booked under NSA for protesting against construction of a luxury hotel in Kaziranga after being granted bail.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Friday quashed the National Security Act (NSA) charges slapped against land rights activist Pranab Doley, paving the way for his release.
The tribal leader was arrested by Dispur Police on July 12 for staging protests against the construction of a five-star hotel at Engle Pathar in Kaziranga area and demanding the protection of tribal land rights. He was later granted bail by the court.
However, just after securing bail, the Assam government invoked the NSA and sedition charges against him to keep him imprisoned. Doley has been in prison for more than 100 days.
Meanwhile, his detention under the NSA had triggered a controversy in various circles, sparking protests demanding his release in not only Assam but abroad. In September, 26 indigenous communities from seven continents had unitedly staged a protest in Kenya demanding his release.
The high court's verdict on Friday has brought a major relief to Doley and his supporters while Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal lauded it.
Taking to its X handle, Assam Congress slammed the BJP government, saying "attempt to silence voices fighting for land rights through the draconian NSA stands exposed".
The BJP government’s attempt to silence voices fighting for land rights through the draconian NSA stands exposed. Land rights activist Pranab Doley was detained for 117 days for opposing the proposed luxury hotel project near Kaziranga and defending the rights of indigenous communities. The Hon’ble Gauhati High Court has now quashed his detention order, declaring it illegal. This decision is a reminder that dissent and democratic protest cannot be criminalised. No government can trample upon constitutional freedoms to protect powerful commercial interests. The fight for indigenous land rights, dignity and justice must go on. Satyameva Jayate!— Assam Congress (@INCAssam) November 6, 2026
It said that land rights activist Pranab Doley was detained for 117 days for opposing the proposed luxury hotel project near Kaziranga and defending the rights of indigenous communities. The Gauhati High Court has now quashed his detention order, declaring it illegal, it added.
"This decision is a reminder that dissent and democratic protest cannot be criminalised. No government can trample upon constitutional freedoms to protect powerful commercial interests. The fight for indigenous land rights, dignity and justice must go on," the party added.
Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), who has been opposing the five-star hotel project near Kaziranga, termed it as a "victory for democracy".
No government is above the Constitution! The Gauhati High Court’s decision to quash the NSA against Pranab Doley is a victory for democracy. Power is temporary, but the Constitution is supreme. Revolutionary salute to Pranab Doley!— Lurinjyoti Gogoi (@lurinjtgogoi) November 6, 2026
"No government is above the Constitution! The Gauhati High Court’s decision to quash the NSA against Pranab Doley is a victory for democracy. Power is temporary, but the Constitution is supreme. Revolutionary salute to Pranab Doley!" he posted on his X handle.
Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi said, "Another good news. The NSA case against youth leader Pranab Doley has been dismissed."
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