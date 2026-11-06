ETV Bharat / state

Gauhati HC Quashes NSA Detention Of Land Rights Activist Pranab Doley

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Friday quashed the National Security Act (NSA) charges slapped against land rights activist Pranab Doley, paving the way for his release.

The tribal leader was arrested by Dispur Police on July 12 for staging protests against the construction of a five-star hotel at Engle Pathar in Kaziranga area and demanding the protection of tribal land rights. He was later granted bail by the court.

However, just after securing bail, the Assam government invoked the NSA and sedition charges against him to keep him imprisoned. Doley has been in prison for more than 100 days.

Meanwhile, his detention under the NSA had triggered a controversy in various circles, sparking protests demanding his release in not only Assam but abroad. In September, 26 indigenous communities from seven continents had unitedly staged a protest in Kenya demanding his release.

The high court's verdict on Friday has brought a major relief to Doley and his supporters while Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal lauded it.

Taking to its X handle, Assam Congress slammed the BJP government, saying "attempt to silence voices fighting for land rights through the draconian NSA stands exposed".