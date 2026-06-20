ETV Bharat / state

Gatherings Barred, Curbs Imposed Around 16 Centres In Dehradun For NEET Re-Exam

Security personnel check aspirants' admit cards before entering the NEET UG 2026 exam at the center, in Patna on May 3, 2026. ( ANI )

Dehradun: In a bid to ensure a peaceful environment for NEET re-examination candidates, the Dehradun district administration has announced a clampdown on public gatherings and noise pollution on June 21, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on an official directive from the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ADM Krishna Kumar Mishra has issued a strict prohibitory order, imposing Section 163 of the BNSS within a 200-metre radius of all 16 designated examination centres across Dehradun. The order will come into effect on the examination day and will remain strictly enforced until the conclusion of the test on Sunday.

Under these emergency provisions, the assembly of five or more people, excluding the exam candidates, is completely banned near the centres. The administration has also prohibited the carrying of any firearms, lathis, swords or sharp-edged weapons, as well as the storage of stones, bricks or rods that could be used to disrupt harmony.