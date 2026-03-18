ETV Bharat / state

Gas Shortage Hits Gig Workers Hard, Food Deliveries Drop In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The shortage of LPG cylinders in Hyderabad has severely affected the gig economy, especially food delivery workers. With many small hotels and cloud kitchens shutting down due to the lack of cooking gas, thousands of workers dependent on delivery platforms are facing a sharp drop in income.

Officials estimate that around 4.2 lakh gig workers are active across Telangana. A large number of them are involved in food delivery and transport services. Over the past week, their earnings have fallen by nearly 30 per cent as food orders from restaurants have declined significantly.

Officials said that street food vendors, tiffin centres, and small eateries are among the worst affected. These outlets usually see high demand during morning and evening hours, but many have either reduced operations or shut down completely due to the gas shortage.

Hotel owners say it has become very difficult to run their business without LPG cylinders. Some tried using traditional wood-fired stoves, but this option is not practical for large-scale cooking. It increases workload and reduces output. Adding to their problems, LPG cylinders are being sold in the black market at very high prices, ranging between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000. At such rates, running a small hotel is no longer profitable, they said.

The direct impact is visible on delivery workers. Just a week ago, many workers were completing 25 to 30 deliveries daily. Now, that number has dropped to just four or five orders a day. Naresh, a student who works part-time as a food delivery executive, said his income had drastically reduced.