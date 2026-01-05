ETV Bharat / state

Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire At ONGC Well In Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema

Amalapuram: A gas leak at an ONGC-operated oil well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district triggered a massive fire on Monday, causing panic among villagers. The incident took place at the Mori-5 well in Irusumanda village, where production enhancement work is being carried out by ONGC's contractor, Deep Industries Ltd.

According to preliminary investigation from ONGC officials, there were no reports of deaths or injuries. The fire reportedly broke out around 12.30 pm after gas leaked from a pipeline during ongoing operations. Soon after, the leaking gas caught fire, sending flames soaring over 100 feet into the air. Nearby coconut plantations were engulfed, and thick smoke spread across the surrounding villages.

Senior officials of ONGC rushed from Rajahmundry to the site to assess the situation and determine the cause of the incident. The Konaseema district administration also swung into action. Fire department teams were deployed, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control.