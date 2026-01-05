Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire At ONGC Well In Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema
An ONGC well blowout during repair work caused panic in Konaseema. Hundreds of coconut trees were burnt, and residents within five kilometres were evacuated.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST|
Updated : January 5, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Amalapuram: A gas leak at an ONGC-operated oil well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district triggered a massive fire on Monday, causing panic among villagers. The incident took place at the Mori-5 well in Irusumanda village, where production enhancement work is being carried out by ONGC's contractor, Deep Industries Ltd.
According to preliminary investigation from ONGC officials, there were no reports of deaths or injuries. The fire reportedly broke out around 12.30 pm after gas leaked from a pipeline during ongoing operations. Soon after, the leaking gas caught fire, sending flames soaring over 100 feet into the air. Nearby coconut plantations were engulfed, and thick smoke spread across the surrounding villages.
Senior officials of ONGC rushed from Rajahmundry to the site to assess the situation and determine the cause of the incident. The Konaseema district administration also swung into action. Fire department teams were deployed, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control.
As a precautionary measure, authorities evacuated residents living within a five-kilometre radius of the site. Officials said that announcements were made through loudspeakers advising people in nearby villages to avoid using electricity, stoves, or any other electrical appliances to prevent further ignition. Around 500 coconut trees were damaged, and there are concerns about possible damage to nearby aqua ponds.
The District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and local MP are closely monitoring the situation. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the incident and directed officials to intensify relief measures. He instructed authorities to shift residents to a safer location and ensure that villagers face no inconvenience.
Also Read