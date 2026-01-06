ETV Bharat / state

ONGC Oil Well Fire: Blowout Continues On Day 2, Teams Arriving From Delhi And Mumbai To Douse Blaze

Irusumanda: Blowout of natural gas in a well owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district continued for the second day on Tuesday, even as teams of ONGC experts are arriving from Mumbai and Delhi to douse the blaze.

A massive jet fire of up to 20 metres in height and 25 metres in width was ignited around 12:40 pm on Monday. Crisis management teams of ONGC and firefighting personnel continued their efforts to control the blowout on the outskirts of Irusumanda village in Malikipuram Mandal.

According to officials, the intensity of the fire appears to have come down and they expect further improvement in the situation later in the day. The crude-mixed gas suddenly erupted while repair works were underway using a workover rig after the well, identified as Mori-5, had temporarily halted production.

Smoke and flames billow after the gas pipeline leak. (ETV Bharat)

A powerful blowout released a massive volume of gas mixed with crude oil, which shot high into the air. Thick clouds of gas and smoke spread across Irusumanda and the surrounding villages, resembling dense fog, and sent panic among the people.

Authorities have shifted more than 500 people from the village to the relief camps. ONGC said no injury or loss of life has been reported. It said the well is located in a remote area with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 500-600 metres.

Well Was Being Operated By ONGC Contractor

The gas well is not directly operated by ONGC but by its Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based company.

"They (firefighters) have created a water umbrella to make the temperature cool down, but the flames are still coming, so the expert teams will arrive and they will assess the situation, and accordingly they will take all measures to douse the flames," Konaseema joint collector T Nisanthi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The trees in the vicinity of the blowout. (ETV Bharat)

She said the expert teams are coming from Mumbai and Delhi. By sprinkling water, all the trees surrounding the fire jet are being cooled off, said Nisanthi, observing that the intensity of flames has reduced compared to Monday.

"We are hoping that the flames will be doused at the earliest," she said, noting that all efforts are being made to douse it. "They will assess the situation first, and only based on the assessment, they will be able to tell," she said when asked for a timeline to completely extinguish the blaze.