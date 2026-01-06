ONGC Oil Well Fire: Blowout Continues On Day 2, Teams Arriving From Delhi And Mumbai To Douse Blaze
Published : January 6, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST|
Updated : January 6, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
Irusumanda: Blowout of natural gas in a well owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district continued for the second day on Tuesday, even as teams of ONGC experts are arriving from Mumbai and Delhi to douse the blaze.
A massive jet fire of up to 20 metres in height and 25 metres in width was ignited around 12:40 pm on Monday. Crisis management teams of ONGC and firefighting personnel continued their efforts to control the blowout on the outskirts of Irusumanda village in Malikipuram Mandal.
According to officials, the intensity of the fire appears to have come down and they expect further improvement in the situation later in the day. The crude-mixed gas suddenly erupted while repair works were underway using a workover rig after the well, identified as Mori-5, had temporarily halted production.
A powerful blowout released a massive volume of gas mixed with crude oil, which shot high into the air. Thick clouds of gas and smoke spread across Irusumanda and the surrounding villages, resembling dense fog, and sent panic among the people.
Authorities have shifted more than 500 people from the village to the relief camps. ONGC said no injury or loss of life has been reported. It said the well is located in a remote area with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 500-600 metres.
Well Was Being Operated By ONGC Contractor
The gas well is not directly operated by ONGC but by its Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based company.
"They (firefighters) have created a water umbrella to make the temperature cool down, but the flames are still coming, so the expert teams will arrive and they will assess the situation, and accordingly they will take all measures to douse the flames," Konaseema joint collector T Nisanthi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
She said the expert teams are coming from Mumbai and Delhi. By sprinkling water, all the trees surrounding the fire jet are being cooled off, said Nisanthi, observing that the intensity of flames has reduced compared to Monday.
"We are hoping that the flames will be doused at the earliest," she said, noting that all efforts are being made to douse it. "They will assess the situation first, and only based on the assessment, they will be able to tell," she said when asked for a timeline to completely extinguish the blaze.
Revenue, Police and Fire department officials, along with ONGC, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Red Cross personnel are toiling to extinguish the flames, she said.
Deep Industries Ltd had secured a Rs 1,402-crore contract in 2024 for production enhancement operations at ONGC's Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh, PTI reported. The company has been operating the Mori-5 well for about a year, it said, quoting an ONGC official.
Konaseema district Collector Mahesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena were supervising the firefighting operation. Amalapuram MP Harish Mathur and local MLA Varaprasad were also camping near the accident site to monitor the situation.
Site History And What Led To The Blowout
Drilling explorations at the Mori-5 site began in 1993. At that time, crude oil deposits containing natural gas were transferred to the local gas collecting station. Gradually, the pressure level of the deposits in that well zone decreased, and more water started to flow.
To extract deposits from another zone in the well, ONGC subleased the site to Deep Industries in 2024. Recently, during the process of accessing a new zone 2,700 meters deep, a bombing procedure was conducted through logging tool testing.
At that time, unexpectedly, gas gushed out with a pressure level of 2,500. To control it, a chemical mud pumping process was undertaken. However, due to the extremely high pressure level and the mud pumping failing to control it, the gas suddenly erupted.
As the gas flow exceeded the capacity of the blowout preventer (BOP), the staff immediately evacuated the area. Friction at the BOP, combined with flames on two occasions, caused the entire area to suddenly erupt in flames.
Seeing the situation escalating, authorities initially announced through a public address system that the nearby village of Irusumanda should be evacuated. Some people had already left their homes, while the remaining residents were evacuated by the authorities and shifted to safe areas.
'Would Seek Help from Experts In US'
MP Harish Mathur said that they would also seek the help of experts from the United States to control the blowout. District Collector Mahesh Kumar, SP Rahul Meena, MLA Deva Varaprasad, and ONGC officials held a review meeting.
Public representatives and officials stated that they have provided shelter to 550 people in the two rehabilitation centres set up at Gubbalapalem and Lakkavaram, and are providing them with all necessary facilities. They clarified that they will support the victims until the fire is brought under control.
Officials estimate that the Irsusumanda blowout may have caused hundreds of crores of rupees in damage. The ONGC rig, the logging tool, and the heavy vehicles that were destroyed in the fire are each estimated to be worth between 20 and 30 crore rupees. Locals say that approximately 500 coconut trees in the vicinity were burnt by the towering flames, and that crops and aquaculture have suffered significant damage.
Officials stated that the fire engines and other equipment available are not sufficient to control the fire. They said that it will be difficult to control the flames until the gas pressure in the well decreases. Electricity supply was preemptively shut off in Irsusumanda, Lakkavaram, Chintalapalli, and Gubbalapalem, plunging these villages into darkness.
