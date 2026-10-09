ETV Bharat / state

Five Injured As Gas Leak Triggers Fire At Labour Camp On IIT Bombay Campus

Mumbai: Five persons, including two children, suffered injuries after a gas leak from a cylinder pipe triggered a fire on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus in Powai here, civic officials said.

They said the incident was reported at around 10.25 pm on Thursday. According to IIT Bombay, the blaze erupted at a labour camp on the premises. The injured were taken to BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, a civic official said.

“Four of them were later shifted to civic body-run Kasturba Hospital at Chinchpokli. One remains admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. The five have been identified as Ansh Ahirwar (12), Tahjib Aalam (9), Ishwar Singh (37), Shivkumar Singh (34) and Anilkumar Yadav (23),” the official said.

Police personnel and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were mobilised following the incident, he added.