ETV Bharat / state

Major Disaster Averted As LPG Leaks From Train Wagon Near Khandwa Railway Station In Madhya Pradesh

Khandwa: A major disaster was averted at Khandwa Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night following the leakage of LPG gas from the wagon of a goods train which was on its way from Panvel in Maharashtra to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The train, comprising 32 LPG-carrying wagons, was halted at the outer signal of Khandwa railway station when a sudden leak of the gas was reported in one of the wagons. On receiving the alert, teams from the district administration, police and railways rushed to the spot.

Major Disaster Averted As LPG Leaks From Train Wagon Near Khandwa Railway Station In Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

After an arduous effort spanning nearly three hours, Wagon No. 7—the source of the leak—was detached and isolated. Fortunately, the wagon did not catch fire during the process.

According to sources, around 9.30 pm on Sunday, a railway employee was conducting a routine track inspection at the end of his shift. When he came near the freight train—laden with LPG—and stationed at the outer signal, he heard a loud hissing sound.

On closer inspection, he found that the LPG was leaking profusely from Wagon No. 7. The sight left him completely shaken. However, without a moment's delay, he informed the station manager, following which an alert was sounded.

Station manager Arvind Saha, RPF station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar, DIG Manoj Kumar Rai, Collector Rishav Gupta and other railway officials rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, the railway's disaster management team remained on standby, and the leaking wagon was detached. After it was isolated, the remaining wagons were dispatched to the Jabalpur LPG plant.