Major Disaster Averted As LPG Leaks From Train Wagon Near Khandwa Railway Station In Madhya Pradesh
Gas leak was detected by a railway employee in one of the wagons as the train was halted at the outer signal of Khandwa station
Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST|
Updated : April 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Khandwa: A major disaster was averted at Khandwa Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night following the leakage of LPG gas from the wagon of a goods train which was on its way from Panvel in Maharashtra to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.
The train, comprising 32 LPG-carrying wagons, was halted at the outer signal of Khandwa railway station when a sudden leak of the gas was reported in one of the wagons. On receiving the alert, teams from the district administration, police and railways rushed to the spot.
After an arduous effort spanning nearly three hours, Wagon No. 7—the source of the leak—was detached and isolated. Fortunately, the wagon did not catch fire during the process.
According to sources, around 9.30 pm on Sunday, a railway employee was conducting a routine track inspection at the end of his shift. When he came near the freight train—laden with LPG—and stationed at the outer signal, he heard a loud hissing sound.
On closer inspection, he found that the LPG was leaking profusely from Wagon No. 7. The sight left him completely shaken. However, without a moment's delay, he informed the station manager, following which an alert was sounded.
Station manager Arvind Saha, RPF station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar, DIG Manoj Kumar Rai, Collector Rishav Gupta and other railway officials rushed to the spot.
Meanwhile, the railway's disaster management team remained on standby, and the leaking wagon was detached. After it was isolated, the remaining wagons were dispatched to the Jabalpur LPG plant.
Due to the severity of the gas leak, there was a major risk of fire. Hence, all members of the railway team wore safety gear and switched off their mobile phones. The entire wagon was first covered with wet gunny sacks to prevent any explosion. It took approximately three hours to safely isolate the wagon.
Meanwhile, the train services were brought to a complete halt at Khandwa station. Most trains were stopped at stations ahead of Khandwa or held just outside the station limits. Security at the station was also tightened as a precautionary measure.
Nearly six trains were affected by this incident, including the Rajdhani Express, which was delayed by an hour and a half.
Collector Rishav Gupta said, "LPG gas was being transported in a 32-wagon rake from Panvel to Bhitoni LPG plant in Jabalpur. The leak took place in Wagon No 7.
A team of company officials has departed from Pithampur and they are on their way. Security arrangements have been put in place around the wagon until their arrival."
Deputy Inspector General of Police Manoj Kumar Rai said, "Police forces have been deployed at the site. The wagon has been covered with wet sacks. The railways has halted several trains at a distance from the station," he said.
"No unauthorised person is being permitted to approach the wagon. Teams of experts are on their way. Until they arrive, the tanker has been moved to a loop line away from the station, and police personnel have been stationed all around it," he added.
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