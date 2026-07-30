ETV Bharat / state

Pipeline Rupture Due To Road Construction Work In Bharatpur Disrupts PNG Supply In Rajasthan, UP

Bharatpur: A damage to an underground high-pressure gas pipeline during late-night road construction in Bharatpur triggered a major leak, forcing authorities to suspend gas supplies to Rajasthan and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh.

Late at night, during road construction work on the city's Bajhera-Aghanera Road, a high-pressure steel track gas pipeline, which had been buried underground, was hit by a JCB machine as a result of the excavation, causing a major gas leak. The incident resulted in panic at the site.

After receiving the information, the gas company's technical team went to the location, set up a safety zone, brought the leak under control and started to repair the damaged pipeline. The incident disrupted gas supplies to seven districts of Rajasthan, including Bharatpur, and to 22 stations in Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh.

Gas supply was immediately halted due to the pipeline damage. The pipeline supplies piped natural gas (PNG) to seven districts, including Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Tonk, and Dausa were disrupted.