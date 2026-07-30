Pipeline Rupture Due To Road Construction Work In Bharatpur Disrupts PNG Supply In Rajasthan, UP
Damage to underground gas supply line on Bajhera-Aghanera Road disrupts supplies in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, reports Shyamveer Singh.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Bharatpur: A damage to an underground high-pressure gas pipeline during late-night road construction in Bharatpur triggered a major leak, forcing authorities to suspend gas supplies to Rajasthan and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh.
Late at night, during road construction work on the city's Bajhera-Aghanera Road, a high-pressure steel track gas pipeline, which had been buried underground, was hit by a JCB machine as a result of the excavation, causing a major gas leak. The incident resulted in panic at the site.
After receiving the information, the gas company's technical team went to the location, set up a safety zone, brought the leak under control and started to repair the damaged pipeline. The incident disrupted gas supplies to seven districts of Rajasthan, including Bharatpur, and to 22 stations in Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh.
Gas supply was immediately halted due to the pipeline damage. The pipeline supplies piped natural gas (PNG) to seven districts, including Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Tonk, and Dausa were disrupted.
The construction work was being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD). Preliminary reports indicate that inadequate attention was paid to the underground gas pipeline during excavation, resulting in damage to the main high-pressure line.
Following the incident, movement in the surrounding area was restricted for safety reasons. The repair of the damaged high-pressure pipeline is being carried out on a war footing, with the technical teams working continuously at the site to ensure supplies return to normal levels.
"Repair work on the damaged high-pressure pipeline is proceeding on a war footing. The technical team is working continuously on-site, striving to fix the pipeline and restore gas supply as quickly as possible. There are approximately 6,000 domestic PNG consumers in Bharatpur city, and the goal is to resume their gas supply within the scheduled timeframe," said Sandeep Soni, Regional Manager of the gas company.
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