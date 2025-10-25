Gas Leak At Rajasthan’s Rawatbhata Heavy Water Plant: Five Workers Affected, One In Serious Condition
A hydrogen sulfide leak at the Rawatbhata heavy water plant affected five workers. Two, in serious condition, were referred to Kota hospital after first aid.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST
Chittorgarh: On Saturday morning, a hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gas leak occurred at the heavy water plant in Rawatbhata, Chittorgarh District, Rajasthan. Five workers were affected and immediately taken to the Atomic Power Station Hospital. District Collector Alok Ranjan stated that after first aid, a green corridor was created to transfer two seriously injured workers to Kota; one remains in critical condition.
P Satish, General Manager of the plant, explained that the leak began during maintenance, specifically when a gas kit failed while a tank was being emptied ahead of a scheduled shutdown. He confirmed the situation was quickly brought under control.
Plant supervisor Ramjiram and contract workers Dharmendra Luhar, Madhusudan, Sunil Kumar, and another employee were exposed to the gas in the incident. An alert was declared immediately after the leak, and the injured were taken to the hospital.
Sources said that the supervisor, Ramjiram, and Dharmendra Luhar were both referred to Kota hospital soon after the incident, as they were in critical condition. Dharmendra’s condition remains serious.
Upon being informed of the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kamal Prasad Meena, Tehsildar Vivek Garasia, Station House Officer Raisal Singh, and other officials arrived at the site to assess the situation.
The cause of the gas leak is yet to be determined. Investigations are ongoing on the plant premises, and officials say the situation is under control.
The plant where the incident occurred produces heavy water, which is then used in nuclear power plants. In nuclear reactors, heavy water serves as a coolant and moderator, reducing the temperature of the energy released during nuclear fission.
Additional Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Singh Hingad reported that they are undergoing treatment. The route from Kota to Rawatbhata passes through forested areas and livestock-herding villages, where buffaloes and cattle often block the road. To ensure the swift transport of the injured following the leak, Singh said that a green corridor was formed, allowing them to reach Kota within 45 minutes.
After visiting the hospital for updates on the injured, Kota City SP Tejaswini Gautam travelled to Rawatbhata to further assess the situation.
