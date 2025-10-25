ETV Bharat / state

Gas Leak At Rajasthan’s Rawatbhata Heavy Water Plant: Five Workers Affected, One In Serious Condition

Chittorgarh: On Saturday morning, a hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gas leak occurred at the heavy water plant in Rawatbhata, Chittorgarh District, Rajasthan. Five workers were affected and immediately taken to the Atomic Power Station Hospital. District Collector Alok Ranjan stated that after first aid, a green corridor was created to transfer two seriously injured workers to Kota; one remains in critical condition.

P Satish, General Manager of the plant, explained that the leak began during maintenance, specifically when a gas kit failed while a tank was being emptied ahead of a scheduled shutdown. He confirmed the situation was quickly brought under control.

Plant supervisor Ramjiram and contract workers Dharmendra Luhar, Madhusudan, Sunil Kumar, and another employee were exposed to the gas in the incident. An alert was declared immediately after the leak, and the injured were taken to the hospital.

Sources said that the supervisor, Ramjiram, and Dharmendra Luhar were both referred to Kota hospital soon after the incident, as they were in critical condition. Dharmendra’s condition remains serious.

Upon being informed of the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kamal Prasad Meena, Tehsildar Vivek Garasia, Station House Officer Raisal Singh, and other officials arrived at the site to assess the situation.