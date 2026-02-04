Gas Leak After Tanker Accident Halts Traffic On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
NHAI issued safety advisories and suggested alternate routes as gas leakage from an overturned tanker caused major disruption on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Lonavala: Traffic on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway came to a complete halt after a gas tanker overturned near the Adoshi Tunnel early Wednesday, leading to a continuous gas leak and severe congestion on both the Expressway and the Old Highway (National Highway-48), officials said.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) described the situation as a case of "critical congestion" and suspended vehicular movement on both sides of the highway as a safety precaution.
The accident occurred around 4 AM when a gas tanker capsized on the Expressway, close to the Adoshi Tunnel. A significant amount of gas reportedly leaked from the tanker, and the leak had not been fully contained at the time of reporting.
Thousands of commuters remained stranded in long queues for several hours, leading to frustration among passengers. Many people took to social media, stating that they missed flights and important appointments due to the prolonged traffic disruption.
The NHAI immediately cautioned passengers, advising them to use alternative routes. For safety reasons, the highway has been closed on both sides due to the possible threat.
The NHAI has issued an advisory asking people not to take the Expressway. "Commuters are strongly advised to avoid the Lonavala-Khandala ghat section entirely and follow the recommended alternative routes to ensure there is no heavy traffic on the Expressway," it said.
The NHAI directive has recommended that passengers take rail services, including the Intercity Express, Deccan Queen, and Sinhagad Express, which remained operational between Mumbai and Pune.
The NHAI instructed to avoid the Ghats and not attempt to use the Khandala/Lonavala exits, as these are currently bottlenecked with diverted traffic. The notice stated, "The alternative routes via Tamhini or Malshej add 3–5 hours to your journey. Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of fuel and carry sufficient water and food."
The NHAI requested all heavy vehicles to park at the nearest available lay-bys or food malls until the gas leak is neutralised. Disaster management team, along with the highway police, traffic police, and firefighters, all arrived on the spot, and work is being done to remove the tanker and stop the gas leak.
Recommended Alternative Routes
1. Tamhini Ghat Route: South Mumbai / Navi Mumbai - Pune → Paud → Tamhini Ghat → Mangaon → Indapur.
2. Malshej Ghat Route: Thane / Kalyan / Suburbs - Pune → Chakan → Narayangaon → Malshej Ghat → Murbad → Kalyan → Mumbai.
3. Bhimashankar / Manchar: North Mumbai / Palghar - Pune → Manchar → Junnar → Malshej stretch.
If passengers require any medical aid or help, the Emergency Helpline Numbers:
- Expressway Control Room: 9822498224
- Highway Police: 9833498334 / 100
