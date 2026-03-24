ETV Bharat / state

Over 50% Of Gas-Dependent Industries Hit In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Fuel Shortage Triggers Shutdown Fears, Say Observers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A prolonged disruption in industrial gas supply has severely impacted manufacturing activity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, with over 50 per cent of gas-dependent industries either shutting down or facing imminent closure, raising concerns of a potential "COVID-like" economic slowdown.

According to industry representatives, industrial gas supply has remained completely halted for the past 18 days, while domestic supply continues uninterrupted. Over the last week, several units across key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food processing, plastics, and allied industries, have ceased operations, with more closures expected in the coming days.

While employment has not yet been directly affected, observers warn that job losses could soon follow. Manish Agarwal, Vice President of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASIA), cautioned that a prolonged crisis could trigger worker migration, making it difficult for industries to regain their workforce later.

A worker in an industrial unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (ETV Bharat)

"This comes at a critical juncture when major companies like JSW and Ather Energy are planning to invest in the region. Such disruptions could derail industrial growth momentum," Agarwal said.