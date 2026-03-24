Over 50% Of Gas-Dependent Industries Hit In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Fuel Shortage Triggers Shutdown Fears, Say Observers
According to industry representatives, industrial gas supply has remained completely halted for the past 18 days, while domestic supply continues uninterrupted.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A prolonged disruption in industrial gas supply has severely impacted manufacturing activity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, with over 50 per cent of gas-dependent industries either shutting down or facing imminent closure, raising concerns of a potential "COVID-like" economic slowdown.
According to industry representatives, industrial gas supply has remained completely halted for the past 18 days, while domestic supply continues uninterrupted. Over the last week, several units across key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food processing, plastics, and allied industries, have ceased operations, with more closures expected in the coming days.
While employment has not yet been directly affected, observers warn that job losses could soon follow. Manish Agarwal, Vice President of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASIA), cautioned that a prolonged crisis could trigger worker migration, making it difficult for industries to regain their workforce later.
"This comes at a critical juncture when major companies like JSW and Ather Energy are planning to invest in the region. Such disruptions could derail industrial growth momentum," Agarwal said.
According to him, the cascading impact of the shortage is already visible beyond directly affected industries. Units in the Chikalthana Industrial Area, including packaging manufacturers, are witnessing reduced demand due to their dependence on gas-reliant industries.
Industry stakeholders have drawn parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic, when widespread shutdowns led to large-scale labour migration, and recovery took years. Entrepreneur Viren Patil warned that similar conditions could force companies to downsize, further complicating future hiring.
The food processing sector has been particularly hard hit. At Ravimagic, a local spice manufacturer, production has been disrupted due to the lack of gas supply. Owner Fulchand Jain said that while alternative methods such as induction cooking are being used, output has declined and quality has suffered.
He urged the government to urgently restore gas supplies or provide viable alternatives to prevent further deterioration of industrial activity in the region.
With uncertainty looming, industry bodies have called for immediate intervention to avert long-term damage to the district’s industrial ecosystem.
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