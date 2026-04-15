ETV Bharat / state

At Least 3 Dead As Gas Cylinder Explodes In Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai

Representational Image ( IANS )

Sri Satyasai district: At least three people were killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the Sri Satyasai district in Andhra Pradesh, said police officials on Wednesday. A powerful explosion led to the demolition of two houses at Kammaravaripalli village, according to Superintendent of Police S Satish.