At Least 3 Dead As Gas Cylinder Explodes In Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai
A powerful explosion led to the demolition of two houses at Kammaravaripalli village, according to Superintendent of Police S Satish.
Representational Image (IANS)
Published : April 15, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Sri Satyasai district: At least three people were killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the Sri Satyasai district in Andhra Pradesh, said police officials on Wednesday. A powerful explosion led to the demolition of two houses at Kammaravaripalli village, according to Superintendent of Police S Satish.
"At least three people died when a gas cylinder exploded in a house at Kammaravaripalli village in Kadiri mandal at around 12.30 pm,” Satish said. He said that the workers from Telangana were living in that house where the explosion occurred.