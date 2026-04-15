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At Least 3 Dead As Gas Cylinder Explodes In Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai

A powerful explosion led to the demolition of two houses at Kammaravaripalli village, according to Superintendent of Police S Satish.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST

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Sri Satyasai district: At least three people were killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the Sri Satyasai district in Andhra Pradesh, said police officials on Wednesday. A powerful explosion led to the demolition of two houses at Kammaravaripalli village, according to Superintendent of Police S Satish.

"At least three people died when a gas cylinder exploded in a house at Kammaravaripalli village in Kadiri mandal at around 12.30 pm,” Satish said. He said that the workers from Telangana were living in that house where the explosion occurred.

TAGGED:

CYLINDER BLAST IN SRI SATYASAI
ANDHRA PRADESH CYLINDER BLAST
ANDHRA PRADESH

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