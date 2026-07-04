ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Gas Connection Helps Cops Crack New Zealand Visa Fraud; Accused Nabbed

Amaravati: An active domestic gas connection became the crucial clue that helped Andhra Pradesh Cyber Crime Police track down and arrest a man accused of cheating a Vijayawada-based consultant of ₹7.59 lakh by promising New Zealand work visas.

The accused, identified as Rajkumar, had allegedly remained untraceable despite extensive efforts by investigators. After exhausting several digital and technical leads, police finally located him by tracing a gas connection registered in his wife's name, bringing the investigation to a successful conclusion.

According to police, the case began when a consultancy operator from Vijayawada's One Town area came into contact with Rajkumar through Facebook and LinkedIn. Claiming to be the proprietor of a company named Indica Global, Rajkumar assured the consultant that he could arrange New Zealand work visas for two clients.

Believing the offer, the consultant transferred ₹7.59 lakh in multiple instalments to bank accounts provided by the accused. To gain the victim's confidence, Rajkumar allegedly sent photographs of forged New Zealand visas through WhatsApp and even booked flight tickets for the clients. However, investigators found that he cancelled the tickets immediately after receiving the money and claimed the refund himself. When questioned, he repeatedly promised to issue fresh tickets but eventually switched off his phone after the victim demanded a refund.

After a complaint was registered, Cyber Crime Police launched a detailed investigation using digital footprints, banking records and telecom data.

Investigators found that the accused had used two mobile numbers and communicated primarily through WhatsApp. Analysis of the email address used for correspondence led police to six linked phone numbers, one of which was registered in the name of a woman.